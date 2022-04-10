Over 100 cricketers participate in drafting of players for DREAM 11 T10 Tournament

Over 100 cricketers yesterday, Saturday April 9, participated in the drafting of players for the DREAM 11 T10 Tournament which is scheduled to take place next month.

Six teams participated in the draft for which, according to the Dominica Cricket Association (DCA) – the tournament host – 102 entries were recorded at the end of registration on Friday.

However, only 72 of these players would eventually be drafted as each participating was expected to select twelve players. Those teams in order of the draft are (1) Titou Gorge Splashers, (2) Champagne Reef Divers, (3) Barane Aute Warriors, (4) Indian River Rowers, (5) Sari Sari Sunrisers, and (6) Valley Hikers.

The DCA was not expected to play a part in the selection process as the association’s Public Relations Officer, Augustine Beno Pascal told Dominica News Online (DNO) prior to the draft, that it would be done solely by the franchise management staff of the various teams, which includes a manager, a coach and a marquee player.

The management staff of the various teams are composed as follows:

Valley Hikers: Kevin James – marquee player, Fernix Thomas – coach and Gary Benjamin – manager

Indian River Rowers: Vincent Lewis – marquee player, Sam Kirnon – coach and Augustine Pascal – manager

Titou Gorge Splashers: Jerlani Robinson – marquee player, Ray Casimir – coach, Yvette Laurent – manager

Champagne Reef Divers: Micah Joseph – marquee player, Mervin Thomas – coach and Kimara Hurtault – manager.

Sari Sari Sunrisers: Casimir Benjamin – marquee player, Alexander Burton – coach and Ainsworth Irish – manager,

Barana Aute Worriers: Gian Benjamin – marquee player, Thomas Kentish – coach and the manager – Alick Rapha.

“All the teams will be looking for quality. T10 Cricket is a very explosive type of cricket and therefore, you want people who are very explosive but you want people who are smart to win, so this is what the teams will be looking for in their selection process,” Pascal said. “Additionally, the various management teams are aware of the capabilities and skill set of the various players and they will be going for what they feel will work for them in terms of what they are aiming to do.”

The DCA PRO said there would be various rounds and the players selected in round one will attract a higher stipend, which he says brings a different level of “professionalism” to the sport of cricket in Dominica.

The tournament kicks off on May 7 and will run until June 5, 2022. The venue will be the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. Matches are scheduled to take place at 12:00 pm and 2:30 pm with a total of two or three games expected to be held in one day.

According to Pascal only fully vaccinated players, that is, those who’ve received their first and second doses of any of the vaccines by May 7, 2022, are eligible to participate in the tournament.

He disclosed that the main sponsor of the tournament is an Indian betting company, Dream11. The DCA hopes that locally based business enterprises will come on board not just to invest in this tournament, but to take full advantage of

advertising opportunities on a global scale.

Pascal stressed that all health and safety protocols will be strictly adhered to.