PM Skerrit to attend CARICOM Heads of Government meeting in Belize

Prime Minister, Honourable Roosevelt Skerrit will leave the state on Sunday, February 27 to participate in the Thirty-Third Intersessional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

The meeting takes place from March 1-2, 2022, under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of Belize, Honourable John Antonio Briceño.

Leaders will deliberate on the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic on the region and recommendations to expedite recovery of regional economies; advancing the CARICOM Single Market and Economy to help build a more resilient Community; and advancing the CARICOM Agri-Food Systems Agency, with emphasis on regional food and nutrition security.

According to a release from the Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat, the Heads are also expected to engage the regional private sector, labour and civil society; and discuss climate change action following the recent COP-26; the security situation in the region, and the situation in Haiti.

The opening session, on Tuesday 1 March 2022, will feature remarks by CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr Carla Barnett, Outgoing CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Honourable Gaston Browne and CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister of Belize, Honourable John Antonio Briceño.

The session is scheduled to begin at 12:00 Noon (10:00 a.m., Belize time) and will be streamed live on the CARICOM You Tube Channel – https://www.youtube.com/c/caricomorg and the CARICOM Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/caricom.org