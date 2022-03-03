Police identify Kings Hill bus driver as victim of Roseau shooting; search continues for shooter

A shooting incident in broad daylight in the city of Roseau has left a Kingshill bus driver nursing injuries in his right leg at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH).

On the afternoon of March 2, 2022, shortly after 4:00 p.m, McKinley Williams of Kingshill sustained a gunshot wound whilst he was awaiting passengers on the Kingshill bus stop.

He was later transported to the DCFH where he was admitted as a patient.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Assistant Superintendent of Police, Belgrove Charles told Dominica News Online (DNO) that the police are in search of his assailant.

“Anyone with information which could assist in solving this matter should contact the Police at 2665164, 2665165 or the hotline 911 or crime stoppers @18008477,” the ASP said.

He further stated that investigation into a shooting incident over the weekend in Yampiece is ongoing.

On the evening of February 26, 2022, 38-year-old Lester Charles of Fond Cole received a gunshot wound to the head by an unidentified individual who also fled the scene after the assault.

“We are following all leads but the assailant has not been found and we urge anyone with information to assist us in solving these crimes,” Charles stated in his appeal.

DNO will continue to follow these stories and report any new development.