Police seek public assistance in solving armed robbery on Layou bridge; one man nursing facial injuries

An armed robbery on March 11, 2022, on the western Hillsborough Bridge in Layou, has left one man nursing facial gunshot injuries to his face at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH), and the police in search of two individuals.

Acting Superintendent of Police, Leana Edwards reported that on the aforementioned date, two employees of the Tranquility Beach Hotel were traveling on a dump truck registration number TPS773 owned by the hotel when they were confronted by two masked men armed with a shotgun.

“The driver was held at gunpoint and one of the men shot him in the face and left with an unspecified amount of cash,” she disclosed. “The armed robbers fled the scene in a black Honda HRV vehicle. The driver sustained gunshot wounds to his right cheek, right eye and neck.”

Acting Superintendent Edwards further revealed that following the incident, the victim was transported to the St. Joseph Health Center where he was medically examined and after referral, he was moved to the DCFH for further medical attention.

“His injuries are not life threatening,” she noted.

A plea was then issued by Edwards to the public for anyone with information to come forward.

Last week the police also issued a public plea for assistance in solving the suspected murder of a 58-year-old Campbell man.

Following investigation by the police into the disappearance of David Aires Esprit of Campbell who was reported missing on February 27, 2022, his remains were found on March 10, in an advanced stage of decomposition in Layou Valley in an area known as York Valley.

The body was transported to the St. Joseph Health Center, where it was officially pronounced dead by Dr. Burnett.

According to Acting Superintendent Edwards, foul play is suspected and two individuals are in police custody assisting with their investigation.

She urged anyone with information that could assist in solving these crimes to call Police Headquarters 6115100/ 6115158, the Mahaut police station at 4491460, St. Joseph police station at 6114852/ 6114855 /6114856 and Crimestoppers at 1-8008477.