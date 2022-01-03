Police seek public assistance in solving weekend homicides

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Belgrove Charles, who heads the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is soliciting the assistance of the public in solving two homicides on December 2, 2022.

Charles reported that Officers of the CID have begun investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of 28-year-old Miron Benjamin of Cochrane, whose lifeless body was found lying along the sidewalk of the E.O. Le Blanc Highway on Goodwill Road.

At the time of his discovery about 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, the deceased had multiple stab wounds to his body, Charles confirmed.

Meantime, as it relates to the second suspected murder of 2022, the CID head said a shooting incident at Trafalgar which occurred at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, resulted in the death of 26-year-old Stephen Paul of Stockfarm.

Charles further reported that another individual, Sherwin Yankee of Trafalgar, is nursing injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) as a result of the said incident.

“We are urging anyone who may have useful information which could assist in solving these matters, please do not hesitate to contact the police at telephone number 266-5164 or 266-5165 or the hotline at 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-8477.”

He expressed condolences to the family and friends of Benjamin and Paul on behalf of the Chief of Police and other members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).