Police seek public assistance in solving weekend homicides

Dominica News Online - Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Belgrove Charles, who heads the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is soliciting the assistance of the public in solving two homicides on December 2, 2022.

Charles reported that Officers of the CID have begun  investigations to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of 28-year-old Miron Benjamin of Cochrane, whose lifeless body was found lying along the sidewalk of the E.O. Le Blanc Highway on Goodwill Road.

At the time of his discovery about 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, the deceased had multiple stab wounds to his body, Charles confirmed.

Meantime, as it relates to the second suspected murder of 2022, the CID head said a shooting incident at Trafalgar which occurred at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, resulted in the death of 26-year-old Stephen Paul of Stockfarm.

Charles further reported that another individual, Sherwin Yankee of Trafalgar, is nursing injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) as a result of the said incident.

“We are urging anyone who may have useful information which could assist in solving these matters, please do not hesitate to contact the police at telephone number 266-5164 or 266-5165 or the hotline at 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-8477.”

He expressed condolences to the family and friends of Benjamin and Paul on behalf of the Chief of Police and other members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF).

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.