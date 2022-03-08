Scoops & Stupes: Gregor Nassief’s response to Sean Dougas

Dear Sean,

I do appreciate your humble acceptance as published on DNO that some of the information given by you on ‘Talk on the Block’ was inaccurate – though you blame lack of full disclosure for the inaccuracy of your reporting – a deflection of responsibility to fact-find unbecoming of a journalist. Its simple – if you don’t know something to be fact, do not broadcast it as fact. On the bigger issue of taxpayer money, which I do consider libelous, you have dug-in deeper, sticking to a narrative not well rooted in logic, confirming that it is your position “…… that it is Dominican taxpayers’ money that is being expended to build some of the villas at Secret Bay”. As you have one foot in politics and another in business – the ice cream business to be precise – let’s do a hypothetical “Ice Cream” Option under our CBI program to better illustrate the point.

The Ice Cream Option under CBI

Global trends have shown a worldwide boom in Lactose-free Ice cream made from Goat’s milk, infused with healthy and natural superfoods like cannabis, turmeric and moringa. The Government of Dominica takes notice of these global trends and feels Dominica is well poised to make inroads into the International Ice Cream market, particularly with the strong linkages to local agriculture and farming. Further, having sufficiently developed tourism infrastructure as a priority using the Real Estate option, the Government makes a strategic shift towards the Ice Cream industry, launching the “Ice Cream Option” under the CBI program. This new option is identical to the “Real Estate Option”, inclusive of the us$200,000 minimum investment as well as the additional fees paid directly to the Government as part of the final transaction towards Citizenship. The only difference is that the investment is with an approved Ice Cream business instead of an approved Real Estate project.

The Transformation of Douglas Ice Cream

Sean Douglas had been monitoring these trends and had already started raising goats by the hundreds, and farming a variety of superfoods. Douglas Ice Cream has been rebranded Scoops and was already making waves locally and regionally. Sean is thrilled with the new option introduced under the CBI program, and applies to be an approved Ice Cream business under the program. After a grueling three years of back and forth with the Government, Scoops is finally approved. Sean borrows money from the banks, buys a new ice cream plant, quadruples his local work force, sets up sales and marketing offices in Dubai and appoints agents in different parts of the globe. It’s a huge risk, and over a year passes with debt growing, and not a single CBI investor…… until Mr. Mourad Hahmed of Egypt knocks on an agent’s door in Cairo and shows interest in Scoops.

The Scoop on Mr. Hahmed

Mr. Hahmed has a wife and two kids, trades in tiles for construction, and needs to travel for his business. For him, mobility equals survival and the Egyptian passport is severely restricted in terms of where he can travel. His wife needs medical attention overseas and he dreams of a European education for his Children. He has been exploring Citizenship programs for over two years and he favors Portugal’s program, but he finds it too expensive and finds out about the Caribbean programs from a friend, and through that persuasive agent in Cairo ends up looking at Dominica. The cheapest option for him and his family is to invest us$175,000 under Dominica’s Economic Diversification Fund (EDF) option, essentially a direct cash contribution to the Government. However, in discussions with the agent, he learns of the Real Estate Option (where he can buy real estate) as well as the Ice Cream Option (where we can invest in Ice Cream), and both come in at us$200,000 for the private investment transaction and an additional us$35,000 to the Government to complete the transaction. Mr. Hahmed is intrigued with the Ice Cream option and loves that it is rooted in healthy living and feels it has great potential. And although 35% more expensive than the EDF option, Sean eventually persuades Mr. Hahmed that us$200,000 of ice cream from Scoops is a great investment. Mr. Hahmed proceeds, signs contracts with Scoops, pays the company us$200,000 and takes delivery of a container with us$200,000 worth of Ice Cream, which Mr. Hahmed hopes to re-sell and profit from. Mr. Hahmed pays the required additional us$35,000 to Government. All having gone well with due diligence, Mr. Hahmed and his family receive Dominica Citizenship.

The Stupes for the Taxman

With the banks on his back, that us$200,000 sale allows Sean to breathe a sigh of relief. Sean increases ice cream production, raises more goats and ramps up superfood production on his farm. He is thrilled beyond belief that Scoops is on more solid financial ground and poised for further growth….. and he anxiously awaits the next sale…. until the Taxman shows up at his door… “Hey Sean, that us$200,000 that the Egyptian just paid you for Ice Cream, hand it over please…… its taxpayers money!” To which Sean responds, “Ou ka palay sot gason! Stttuupppppeessssss…. “

More Scoops and Less Stupes

In Dominica, river water, dasheen and common sense exist in abundance, and it is the common sense out there that will trip you up every time. You know that phrase that we hear all the time: “wake up Dominica, wake up!”. Dominica is woke my friend, appeal to her common sense. There is much to talk about, much that needs improving, but it needs hard work, research and deep thinking. A well-articulated position to reform and improve the CBI program so that we secure it for future generations, would not fall on deaf ears. A comprehensive proposal on independent regulation towards greater transparency, accountability and compliance, would be well received. A creative and well documented strategy for diversification of investment options into new innovative areas of economic development, like high tech agriculture or renewable energy diversification, would get attention. But these are way beyond mere sound bites on a radio program that only appeal to the converted and are in fact detailed positions requiring real effort – positions that would appeal to common sense and earn the respect of the unconverted. Of course, you could call for an end to the CBI program as well, but not sure anyone would pay attention. And to close off the matter, while I do consider the statement on taxpayer money to be libelous, the disconnection is self-evident, hopefully made further so by the Ice Cream illustration, which by the way, should not be ignored. Lactose-free superfood-infused Ice Cream……. Scoops becoming a global brand…. Nobody would stupes at that!