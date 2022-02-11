St. Lucian national replaces Nikima Royer-Jno Baptiste as Digicel Dominica CEO

A telecoms veteran -Shervin Bruno- who originally hails from St.Lucia, has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Digicel’s Dominica operation, replacing the first female and Dominican-national ever to be appointed in the role Nikima Royer-Jno Baptiste.

His appointment follows news made by the company that Royer- Jno Baptiste as of February 1, 2022, was being transferred to Digicel’s St. Lucia operations.

Bruno who joined the Dominica team in 2017 in the aftermath of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria and was instrumental in the recovery and upgrade of the mobile network in his role as project manager, has been with the Digicel family for over 16 years in a variety of technical, engineering and project management roles in several markets in the Eastern Caribbean.

He was then promoted to Head of Business, a role in which he was instrumental in winning a 15-year deal with the Government of Dominica to rebuild and manage its ICT infrastructure and services – moving them into the 21st century and positioning them at the forefront of the global knowledge economy.

Most recently, he has focused on delivering operational efficiencies and customer experience excellence while driving continued growth year on year and building the team for success.

Commenting on his appointment as CEO of Digicel Dominica, Shervin said; “Dominica has a special place in my heart and I am honoured to be given the opportunity to lead the talented and dedicated team here. With our suite of apps delivering 1440 minutes of digital engagement, we have already caught the imagination of our customers so our focus now is on maintaining and building that engagement as they lean into their digital lives.”

In congratulating Bruno, who Regional CEO, John Mangos, labelled as “a spirited team player who is committed to driving innovative solutions in the fast-paced world of technology,” he expressed his confidence in Dominica’s new CEO ability to translate his passion for the place and the people “into tangible benefits for our customers and positive results for our business.”

As for Royer-Jno Baptiste, she moved to head up the St. Lucia team from Digicel Dominica where she has served as CEO for the last five years.

According to the company, in this role, Royer-Jno Baptiste will have responsibility for driving all aspects of the business as it continues its Digital Operator journey.

Before joining Digicel, Nikima was Head of Marketing for the Discover Dominica Authority, a consultant in the business development industry and General Manager of the Rainforest Aerial Tram.