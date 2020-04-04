Total number of COVID-19 cases in Antigua increases to 15

Dominica News Online - Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 4:40 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Antigua and Barbuda reported six more cases of the Coronavirus on Friday.

Writing on his personal Facebook page, Prime Minister there-Gaston Browne said the six new cases were from 14 more tests recently carried out.

Three of them are said to be imported and the remaining three appear to be from community spread.

“Our community spread seems to be emanating primarily from returning nationals, including those who visited Montserrat for St Patrick’s Day,” he wrote.

“This is to caution our people to continue to respect the protocols of personal hygiene etiquette, social distancing, quarantining and isolation as appropriate,” Browne said.

The new cases take the country’s total confirmed cases to 15.

Earlier today, the PM warned the nation had not reached its peak regarding infections and warned that the current curfew “will continue for a longer period to protect lives”.

To date, 40 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda. Twenty of the tests were negative; the remaining five are pending.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.