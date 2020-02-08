Traditional Mas groups to be showcased at carnival parade in Guadeloupe

A forty-member contingent will represent Dominica’s traditional mas at a Carnival parade in Abymes, Guadeloupe on February 9, 2020.

The Carnival Committee of the city of Abymes (KZAKK) has invited traditional mas groups to be part of its 30th anniversary traditional Carnival parade.

The Dominican contingent will comprise members of a traditional Kalinago Group, SakisLapoKabwit, Grand Bay Sensay, Bacchanal Women (Big Bottom Ladies) and Afrikulture Stilt walkers.

Representatives from Discover Dominica Authority, the Dominica Festivals Committee and the Cultural Division will accompany the group. This exposure will showcase key elements of Dominica’s traditional mas as well as media coverage to the Guadeloupe audience.

For more information onDominica’s Carnival, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045 or Dominica Festival Committee at 767 448 4833. Or visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, or follow Dominica Fests on Twitter and Facebook, and YouTube.