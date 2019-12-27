Typhoon Phanfone inflicts death toll of 28 so far in Phillipines

Dominica News Online - Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 2:22 PM
Twenty-eight deaths have been confirmed since Typhoon Phanfone hit the Philippines on Christmas Eve. Thousands of people affected by the storm remain in temporary evacuation shelters.

The Typhoon first made landfall on Eastern Samar province on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and storm surges. It hit as the equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, with gusts of 195 kph (121 mph).

In addition to the 28 deaths, 12 people remain missing and two injured, according to the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Iloilo City on Panay Island in the Western Visayas has the highest number of casualties, with 13 people dead, the agency said.

