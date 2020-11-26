UPDATE: Antigua and Barbuda’s Education Minister fired says Antiguan Information Minister

*Editors note* earlier reports indicated that Browne had resigned from his position with the Antiguan Government. However, a subsequent statement by the Antiguan information minister clarified that he was removed from his post.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister for Education has been relieved of his position after police charged him following an investigation into sexual assault allegations. This information was provided by Minister Melford Nicholas in a post cabinet briefing in Antigua today according to a loop news report.

Michael Browne, who was very instrumental in the setting up of the University of the West Indies Five Island Campus, tendered his resignation last night.

The Antigua and Barbuda cabinet revealed today that Browne was arrested and charged this morning and Prime Minister Gaston Browne has asked the Governor General to rescind his appointment as Minister.

Festivals Minister Daryll Mathew will be sworn in today as the new Minister for Education.

When initial allegation were made a few weeks ago, Prime Minister Browne insisted that the education minister would have to resign pending the investigation.