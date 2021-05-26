UPDATE: Antigua PM asks Dominica government to send Indian fugitive back to his country

It seems Antigua and Dominica are engaged in a game of “keep away” or “hot potato” with Mehul Choksi a wanted man in India who was apprehended by Dominican police this week.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has given clear instructions to authorities in Dominica to have Mehul Choksi repatriated to India.

“We asked them not to repatriate him to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he can face the criminal charges leveled against him”, Browne said the journalists in the twin island state.

Browne indicated that Choksi would enjoy certain legal and constitutional protections in Antigua and Barbuda as an Antiguan citizen that he would not enjoy in Dominica as he understood that Choksi is not a Dominican citizen. For this reason he believes that it would be easy for Dominican to repatriate him directly to India.

Choksi is wanted by the Indian judicial authorities for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property, corruption, and money laundering.

Indian-born fugitive is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica.

Choksi was reported missing in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday by a family member, sparking a manhunt for him.

Yesterday, local police said they were seeking help from local and regional law enforcement counterparts and had asked Interpol to issue a yellow notice list.

He was apprehended by lawmen in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in Toucari.

Antigua and Barbuda has initiated the process to cancel Choksi’s citizenship granted under the Caribbean nation’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) in November 2017 but he has challenged the government’s move in court.