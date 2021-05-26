UPDATE: Antigua PM asks Dominica government to send Indian fugitive back to his country

It seems Antigua and Dominica are engaged in a game of “keep away” or “hot potato” with Mehul Choksi a wanted man in India who was apprehended by Dominican police this week.
Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has given clear instructions to authorities in Dominica to have Mehul Choksi repatriated to India.
“We asked them not to repatriate him to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he can face the criminal charges leveled against him”, Browne said the journalists in the twin island state.
Browne indicated that Choksi would enjoy certain legal and constitutional protections in Antigua and Barbuda as an Antiguan citizen that he would not enjoy in Dominica as he understood that Choksi is not a Dominican citizen. For this reason he believes that it would be easy for Dominican to repatriate him directly to India.
Choksi is wanted by the Indian judicial authorities for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property, corruption, and money laundering.
Indian-born fugitive is in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica.
Choksi was reported missing in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday by a family member, sparking a manhunt for him.
Yesterday, local police said they were seeking help from local and regional law enforcement counterparts and had asked Interpol to issue a yellow notice list.
He was apprehended by lawmen in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in Toucari.
Antigua and Barbuda has initiated the process to cancel Choksi’s citizenship granted under the Caribbean nation’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) in November 2017 but he has challenged the government’s move in court.
But Antigua not easy! Take all you problem papa. When he was paying is big money for his passport, all you had send some for us non?? Take all you bwet misère papa!
Really, Gaston? “Browne indicated that Choksi would enjoy certain legal and constitutional protections in Antigua and Barbuda as an Antiguan citizen that he would not enjoy in Dominica as he understood that Choksi is not a Dominican citizen. For this reason he believes that it would be easy for Dominican to repatriate him directly to India.
“We asked them not to repatriate him to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he can face the criminal charges leveled against him”
Gaston, Choksi is an Antiguan Citizen, If he’s to be deported it has to be to ANTIGUA, NOT India. Seriously? Deportation is to the place of citizenship. If he wasn’t an Antiguan citizen, yes.
When will Roosevelt wake up? When will Roosevelt stop allowing others to DICTATE what he should do? Hopefully, Roosevelt does the right thing, not listening to Gaston. Gaston would be LAUGHING at you. Gaston’s hands will be clean. That’s what you all get for giving criminals “citizenship by investment”…
In any event Dominica is a sovereign country; and I doubt that any Antiguan, have the authority to dictate to Roosevelt Skerrit; “the government of Dominica” how to deal with an International matter!
If the criminal is wanted by India to where he was born; if he is on the run, and captured in Dominica; the authorities in Dominica should be the only authority at this time to decide the fate of the fugitive.
We know that Roosevelt always finds himself in situations where other leaders in the Caribbean uses him like a toy, and dictate to him what he should; or should not do in our country; this is simply a crooked crook in Antigua dictating to another corrupted crook in Dominica, how Dominica’s legal authorities should deal with the matter.
Again I have not converted over to Roosevelt; nevertheless I suggest Gaston Brown is out of place; If that man is sent back to Antigua; India can kiss him good reddens!
Another example of crooks buying Passports!
“Antigua PM asks Dominica government to send Indian fugitive back to his country.”
But as things stand, by way of CIP citizenship, Antigua is his country. India does not allow dual nationality.
This kind of brazen kidnapping as defined by the attorney on Q95 earlier today is stuff straight out of the movies. It reminds me of the ALLEGED “near miss” on Mr. Linton’s life during the election season when alleged missionaries visited our shores and went looking for him allegedly with the assistance of our very own police officers. These are activities straight out of Putin’s book similar to the Ryan Air hijacking by Belarus using their air force and a ruse bomb threat allegedly by Hamas.
This man is lucky to be alive today. I am led to believe that he promised millions to his kidnappers if they would spare his life. Believe me, that’s just the tip of the iceburg. If and when this Choksi gets to talk the smell will permeate our government and most likely the regional cabal. Sadly, only a revolution will change things in Dca but alas the people are fast asleep…..SMMFH. I am ready for the fight to the end!!!!!!!! :twist
How did Choksi assemble this high powered team of lawyers who frequently represents the UWP at such short notice?
have you ever stopped and think that his family reached out to them and they take the big m oney for the case?
mr marsh is miss shillingfords husband and his Antiguan
do ur homework
@Anon, if you took the time to learn and you want to be fair and balanced, you would know that QC Justin Simon residing in Antigua contacted these worthy lawyers to provide legal representation for Choksi. Why aren’t you happy that the man is getting legal representation which is a norm of the legal practice. When there are charges brought against someone, the court usually informs the defendant that if they can’t afford a lawyer then one would be provided. All of a sudden you seem to not want the court practice of legal representation to extend to Choksi. I’m wondering why?
I thought that everyone entering Dominica had to be quarantined? How did he get out so quickly?
So many unanswered questions. This calls for a live news conference Where questions can be answered. I do not Think that is is fair to dominicans to be left in so much doubt.
Before I give my opinion of who I believe are the winners and losers, I would like to kindly ask DNO to do some independent investigation for us because DNO told us that according to police report Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested in Toucari. However, other international reporters said Mehul Choksi, was captured at Canfield Beach in Roseau, and was found destroying papers and dumping them in the sea.
Now the winners: In my opinion Mr. Gaston Brown and Antigua were the big winners because they gave the world the impression that they were on a mission to have Mehul Choksi extradited to Indian, where he is wanted but he ran out of Antigua. Another big winner to me is PM Skerrit. He must be rewarded for being the umpire in this game.
The Loser: Dominica in my opinion is the big loser as once again we confirmed to the world that wanted criminals are welcome here. DA is like a criminal with a bad record so if you want to commit a crime, just pay that person to commit the crime for you
Just listening to Brown and the silent stories in Dominica it seems to me that as a citizen of antigua browns hands were tied. The guy according to brown has rights as an Antiguan citizen and there may be mounting pressure from india. Antigua possibly does not have extradition treaty of its citizens to India so the best move was to enable him to escape to Dominica where Brown may have arranged with Our PM to have him picked up so he can be sent to India. In Dominica he is illegal and has no protection against extradition. That gave brown enough time revoke his antigua citizenship. The fact that commish et al go pick him up seems to indicate some high level communication. Toucari is ideal spot to not have public attention. The frat boys helping out each other. I believe someone facilitated his deliberate travel to Dominica deceptively so and Dominica knew about it all along. The presence of commissioner says it all.
Ibo MALAPROP France, KEITH and DNO, That’s the kind of accusations about Dominica and those in authority in Dominica, you ALL (HATERS) of the Government and Skerrit like to hear about and don’t expect a response from someone else?!
USELESS WICKED PEOPLE ……
ADMIN: KID, we encourage an open forum on this site but we also believe in accountability for everyone here (including ourselves).
We have taken corrections/suggestions from you and published your comments for all to see for transparencies sake and ,more than that, to acknowledge your value as an individual and the value of your feedback. Your response has been to complain that you are being attacked and that we (DNO) are biased against you.
Understand, we are not organizing people to respond to you. These are their own comments.
In an open forum, if you criticize people or the things they care about then you must reasonably expect that same criticism yourself. Our pledge to you and everyone here is that we will strive to keep that exchange as open and (fair) consistent to our guidelines as possible.
Very well said DNO! Boo-Boo di sa ki jeanea sortie!
KID, it seems to me that your tears are near. Your usual bravado is inauthentic.
Stop with your juvenile complaints to DNO. You, Dog Catcher, the X Lady, Circus Clown and Imposter Gary constantly attack decent patriots and engage in name calling. Look what you refer to me as. However, it doesn’t bother me for I know that I occupy space in your head rent free.
That’s only a hypothesis, extradition treaty or not, if the man committed a crime in India, and the Indian government has tract him to Antigua, the crime must be very serious.
Do not insinuate that Brown allow him to escape to Dominica so that authorities in India can pick him up in Dominica; if that hypothesis had any merits, why would the same Gaston now demand that Roosevelt return him to Antigua under the pretense of his rights as an Antiguan citizen?
You see the roosters are coming home to roost!
Practically all involved in the buying citizenship, in the Caribbean are all crooks, if they are not thieves and murders, they indulge so that they can move from their country to the more wealthy and prosperous countries with opportunities; i.e; more than two hundred Chines arrived in Canada one day.
Not one of them spoke a word of English; yet they all carried Dominica passports, the immigration pack them all on the flight they arrived; returned them to China!
So is Mehul Choksi, the new LIAT deal Skerrit and Brown have been working on behind close door?
we need a news conference to get more information to the people..we have to know what hapen sir/madam
Gaston boy don’t cry foul now and don’t blame us, you had the man for so long pussi-footing.
Watch Bad Boy Billionaires India on Netflix. Episode 2.
From what I have read, this man is wanted for leaving behind a debt in India of 13,500 rupees, translated into money we understand = US$185.00 – WOW! Why are international police pursuing this man for such a paltry amount? Has the world gone bonkers?
ADMIN: It is not Rs 13,500 it is Rs 13,500 CRORE (CRORE means tens of millions). The total in USD is over 2 billion.
Note: “He was apprehended by lawmen in the wee hours of Tuesday morning in Toucari.”My name is Question and Answers so I ask tuff questions to see if I will get answers. Questions for those local Big No:
1. Is Toucari or that are the official hiding place of wanted criminals with CBI passport?
2. Wasn’t Alireza Monfared hiding in that same village or vicinity?
3. How did he get to Dominica? Was it by plane or by boat?
4. If by boat, then whose boat?
5. Who is the Parlrep of Toucari again?
6. If by boat, was the boat owned by government ministers or friends of the government?
7. Did the local police know where he was hiding or sent to sleep?
8. If the answer is yes, then who tipped the police?
9. Was it a sellout or just a politically arranged agreement?
10. If the the answer is yes, then why was a wanted criminal allowed to enter Dominica
11 Who is the winner Skerrit or Brown?
12. Was Dominica seen as a hero by the international world or a facilitator of another…
Do you know how dishonest you are. All the questions you have asked are based on your perception driven by your political partisan beliefs with an agenda to implicate certain people in nefarious activities. When you use your time to engage in such manner, you are only deceiving yourself, use your time wisely.
Gary, in the absence of information by the government the people are allowed to speculate. There is no law against that, is there?
You are right there is no law against speculating When information is not available. I’m not against people speculating as to what happened but making innuendos and allegation from the perspective of partisan politics trying to implicate people in criminal activity is beyond the bounds of speculating but conclusion, they know what happened. You are no different, do not hide behind the presence of speculation.
It is just a matter of time we will all know the true story as to what happened, enjoy you ride on the illusion of the speculating wagon.
Shut up Gary, there is nothing partisan about the fake name questions eh!
Next, thing you know the fugitive might decide to pay off the two Boos Crooks one in Dominica, and one in Antigua to leave him alone!Money talks baloney and BS walk!As long as the two crooks; one in Antigua and the other in Dominica see the money, case close eh!They the two greedy corrupted crooks will face off in an old time dual with guns one will kill the other and take the dead crook payoff money eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
A certain Antiguan crook bleed the students traveling to Dominica to attend Ross Medical school; Ross left Dominica, while Ross began operating in Barbados, the Antigua corrupted crook said he eliminating the departure fees on the students to prevent Ross from leaving Dominica.
He so lie like the Dominica liar, he pretended he did not know Ross left Dominica and began holding classes in Barbados!
These are all stupid questions. The guy was kidnapped allegedly facilitated by two governments. Why would you asked about legitimacy of port of entry?
While I am at it Gaston doesn’t lead Dominica. He can’t dictate what must be done here. For the life of me I can’t understand why we got involved in this. Mr Skerrit I am warning you. Right this wrong quickly and send this man back to Antigua and please remove Corbette from this post. This will not end well.
That’s a good movie between Skerrit and Brown. I don’t have any respect for any of them because they are two of a kind but I must commend them for putting a good comedian show together. I wonder how much Brown have Skerrit for that? But I have seen this movie before during the Alireza Monfared era. You remember he was shipped by Dominica to the Dominican Republic?
DNO, where is the authority of Gaston brown to give instructions to authorities in Dominica? Is Dominica now a department of Antigua?
Thank you very much Anon; I must give you thumbs up on this one!
Send him back to Antigua.
No darn Antigua.
Let corrupt Dominica deal with their hot potato…
You remember Ali Reza Zibahalat Monfared……
Can you all understand why CARICOM, most CARIBBEAN ruling parties and even Caribbean Court system want Roosevelt Skerrit to be PM of Dominica and will do all it takes to keep him in power? Forget about how Mia took Ross from us. Forget about how Ralph took our international airport from us. Forget about St. Kitts former PM being kicked out of office because he had our diplomatic passport while he was pm . Just think of how Antigua got rid of their fugitive and some how Dominica received him, whether the deal was legal or illegal or known or unknown by both authorities. The fact of the matter is, another known wanted fugitive was able to come to Dominica whether through back door or front door. What a shame! There is no way this guy would make it to Dominica if Lennox Linton was PM. No way whatsoever!!!
Senor Skerrit and his useless Cabinet members of coal dust and pencil shavings have turned Dominica into A FUGITIVE PARADISE.
All the leaders who have departed this world must be turning in their graves weeping and moaning about the sad and sorrowful state of affairs in their once pristine country.
Skerrit with the ill-advice of his wife has stolen the soul of the nation.
Antigua should take the man back. they asked the regional police for help, he is found so take him back and do what’s needs to be done. all the time he was in Antigua they didn’t know he was supposed to be repatriated to India?
Antigua was the one reported him missing and started looking for him, so it is rather strange that now he is found they want nothing to do with him.
you speak as if he was in Dominica for number of years.
All I want to know is how he ended up in Toucari. Who is is friend there?
Man wise up, they had a welcoming committee for him there already as far as I’m concerned.
Where are the kidnappers? Are they in custody? What did the lawyers know and when they knew it?
I totally agree (100%) with the government of Antigua.. Refuse him ( Choksi) Gaston Brown, let (Skerrit) the government of Dominica, repatriate him to India. At least you (Gaston), has a semblance of responsible leadership.
Well done Gaston!!!
He was living in Antigua while he was wanted by the Indian authorities. Why didn’t Gaston Brown arrest him and send him back to India? Choksi is an Antiguan citizen he came from Antigua to Dominica so he should be sent back to Antigua
He smilling like the cricket enthusiast from possi. If i was in his circumstances i would run to Dominica also. It is the place where money laundering goes unpunished and fugitives who steal a lot of state money seem to do thier safe in nature staycation. Most get protection from the highest JA in the land.
% ,you and that JACKA DISSIDENT forgot to mention MOHAMMAD AL MASSARI and CHRISTOPHER SKASE.Find out who these two men are,and what they did.
@ Clown
Did Monfared launder dirty money in Dominica?
Who were sheltering him?
Did he divert money to any gas station?
Lots of questions about this fugitive, and why is Dominica he ended in.Is Dominica the land of fugitives on the run?
Don’t cry…..Skerrit and Browne have you confused. Are you going or coming? here’s some salt….rub I in your wounds or just…….suck it!!!!!
You right clown, that was wrong but two wrongs don’t make a right, never mind at least four wrongs partner.
Well at least he got to see de inside of a cell…..he can get comfortable with his new environment once de Indian authorities get hold of him.
Who vex….. Go suck salt!
But DNO this article lacks information.
Where was he found exactly?
How did he enter Dominica?
In this covid-19 times with protocols and procedures at port of entry, particularly at airports? How did he enter? Was he given a PCR test at the airport? If that’s where he entered!
Was he in quarantine? Government or covid certified hotel , guest house etc?
This lack of in depth news seems very fishy to me.
ADMIN: These are questions that can best be answered by our local authorities but information from that source was initially non existent (at time of publishing).
Most of our information is from unofficial sources or off island reports. We will keep updating as we receive new information.
One day YOU ALL UWPites shall say something good about Dominica.
Can’t comprehend why such a group of Useless Wicked People can bare so much hatred to a country they are born and bread from!
Never in the entire world has anyone heard of other persons bring down their own country like those set of radicals. What a shame!
They have no sense of decency. No love. Just pure hate and jealousy. No decent conversation. They speak in rage and anger. Just listen when THEY call the hot seat or talk on the block. They are always angry. Their comments on DNO are so ignorant and arrogant. A lady, like she has HOT DASHEEN in her throat and a guy who believes he wrote the English Language are noted for that. To THEM, THEY are the ALPHA and the OMEGA. THEY know everything yet THEY don’t know THEIR A** to THEIR elbow.
The very same country those radicals want to govern THEY will burn down an entire house to catch a mouse.
Where is the minister of national security? and why does Dominca have to be involved in all these criminal persons and events? It’s said that birds of a feather flock together. Like minds think alike and just like any cult or mafia organization, they seem to be in contact with each other and where possible they try to help each other out. Dominca, I weep for you. This reminds me of the 70’s when fugitives from justice for political reasons would seem to be heading to Cuba for succour. The silence of the government operatives speaks volumes. Dominca I’m sorry.
I solemnly swear that if this international felon was not on Interpol’s yellow notice list he would have been accommodated by the powers that be. He was flushed out of his crab hole by the aggressive actions of the Antiguan law enforcement authorities. Don’t you realize how tightlipped the Skerrit militia is? They are silent like the grave.
did u read the report, the Antiguan authority did not act aggressively. do u think a man with sooooo much money would have been caught so easily if he really wanted to escape. the man was reported missing Sunday afternoon and as he entered Dominica on Monday he was caught. I SMELL ONE BIG FAT RATT
He reminds me of MONFARED!!!
How long was Monfared, the Iranian criminel was harboured in Dominica?
No Surprise! No Accident! that this international fugitive of the law sought refuge in Dominica which is a Haven for the biggest global crooks and criminals.
Why is it that he (Choksi) didn’t try to hide out in St. Kitts, St. Vincent, St. Lucia or Barbados? Something is definitely amiss.
This is another Black Eye, another permanent Stain added to Dominica’s now tattered image and reputation as a shelter for wealthy miscreants, deserters and renegades. This is no happenchance that these are happening only under the stewardship of Mr. Skerrit as prime minister.
My final comment is this. A honey bee is attracted to the brightest and prettiest flowers NEVER to garbage. Flies are attracted to garbage and filth NEVER to clean, fragrant things. Why is it that these shady, dirty, criminal characters are attracted to Mr. Skerrit? My answer is – ‘Birds of a feather flock together’.
Be aware, the Hon. Dr.has has powerful Indian connections in high places. a favour being repaid with dividends? Who knows?
Get over it. You guys lost the elections. Get a new leader become Linton can NEVER win an election. A dog can go up against him and the dog will win. Get over it.
First of all he is NOT wanted in Antigua and its a shame that an Antiguan source have to confirm a story that happen in Dominica
ADMIN: That is not what is being reported worldwide: https://www.reuters.com/world/india/antigua-searches-missing-fugitive-jeweller-india-choksi-2021-05-26/
ONE day YOU ALL UWPites will say something good about Dominica.
@ Kid on The Block.
So you forgot criminals posing as leaders harboured Ali Reza Zibahalat Monfared at Morne Daniel?
So you are thinking those criminals do not have to account for that one day?
KID ON THE Block what do you do for work? It seems like all you do is defend Labour, pirate and insult fellow Dominicans. I am not sure what your personal life is like nor do I care. But frankly I think you are a very sorry, probably unhappy and miserable person.
It is ok for one to support another party and has a different opinion than yours.
Keith, sorry to tell you. Who the cap fits let the wear it.
Ain’t you defending the UWP?
Ain’t you pirating and insulting the PM and the government?
Do I tell you what to do or must not do?
Seems people like you and your kind and DNO want to dictate to me what I must write, comment or talk about.
Check the fingers on yours. Are they all the same length?
Everyone has their own style of doing things. My style of commenting is no diffent. Maybe MY style is the THRUTH and that’s what worries YOU UWPites. USELESS WICKED PEOPLE. I rest my case.
@Kid on the Block
In your own words” maybe MY style is the THRUTH…” Very well said because thruth is so far from the truth and your key word is “maybe”. Keep it up Kid. Maybe you’ll end up in twilight zone.
Give us a reason Kid. I will be the happiest Dominican to report it, trust me.
I wholeheartedly agree with you KID. When Skerrit abdicates the throne of government and someone of integrity replaces him. The man consistently attracts global undesirable publicity to Dominica.
This incident is sure to make headline news regionally and internationally. Is this good to attract well needed, above board, foreign direct investments?
Antigua repudiated him and wants him extradited to his home of origin. But the fugitive sees Dominica as a haven for international crooks like himself. SMH
Tiny KID, every time you open your mouth you give people fodder to denounce you. Try to differentiate between criticism of Dominica and criticism of the Dominican government.
Most Dominicans love their country. It is the finest jewel in the Caribbean region with majestic mountain;, verdant hills; shimmering rivers; green, lush vegetation; spectacular natural/physical features plus.
What people tend to castigate is the poor and unacceptable governance of the country for the past twenty (20) consecutive years justifiably so.
Said all of this for your edification. Now you know.
@KId On The Block, you and some surrogates who pretend to care about the “good imagine” of Dominca, need to answer the question, what does this news and fallout from it do for the good name of Dominica? Some greedy businessmen in the country sought to crucify Lennox Linton, after he answered questions from CBS on the corruption associated with the CBI program, saying that he was sullying the good name of Dominica. Now this news that another international fugitive is found hiding out in Dominca is again dirtying the good name of Dominica. Who is the leader of Dominca? Which party is the government of Dominca? Why haven’t the boat operators who brought Chosky to Dominca arrested? Why did it take 5 days before the public is informed that this criminal is found hiding in Dominca? I’m assuming that Skerritt and Blackmore were informed about it by Monday. It’s the patriotic opposition citizens who genuinely care about the good name of Dominica. Lip service is a copout.
ADMIN: Our sources indicate he was apprehended on Tuesday, that is less than five days.
Admin, the lawyer informed Q95 FM radio that Choski, his client, was apprehended on Monday. I’m sure that Skerritt and Blackmore were notified the same day. Choski was reported missing from Antigua on Sunday, even if he was allegedly abducted on Friday. How many days does it take a speed boat from Antigua to Dominca? That means that Choski was in Dominica before Tuesday.
ADMIN: Point noted.
Yes he’s an Indian fugitive.. He fled from India. He has not commited any crimes in Antigua so he is not wanted in Antigua.
@Ray ann, who cares where he committed his crime? The fact of the matter is that he’s an international fugitive from justice. He’s another criminal who thought that he would get a hideout in Dominica of all places. Aren’t you concerned that your homeland is the place of choice sought out by international criminals fleeing from the long arm of the law?
Good point Jonathan.
Indeed, that’s why they put him on a boat to Dominica.
Thank you to the Antiguan sources!!!!
I suspect our unaccomplished commissioner of police doh get de permission to make dat info public. Little poor people like us can get de million dollar information!!! No amount of millions nor billions of dollars could prevent de truth from coming out…
It’s interesting that de fugitive is being sent back to Antigua rather than turning him over to interpol!!!!
If de Antiguan PM is saying that de guy is bringing negative publicity to Antigua then it would be disastrous for Skerrit to keep him here
I have a feeling Skerrit and Blackmore scared of Interpol
Is it that Choksi came on island because he must have heard of Monfared, and how long (he) Monfared was harboured by a gang of criminals in Dominica????????
You must be shocked and bewildered to find out that the fugitive is in Dominica police custody; some of you wished that the police had not apprehended him so that the government would be blamed for harboring a fugitive. How shameful.
@ Realist aka Expat
Your memory bank is thin.
Wasn’t Ali Reza Zibahalat Monfared a fugitive?
Who harboured him?
You forget about Pieter Nolen, who was living in luxury with all his fancy cars at Pointe Michel with our CBI passport and is now serving eight years prison in Holland for money laundering. Our card has been truly marked and I feel I’m watched with suspicion every time I travel with my Dominican passport now.
But tell us how Dominican police knew where to find and arrest him. Something smell bad and it is not my feet.
Dam fool. How he expect to hide in Dominica? Sticks out like a sore thumb.
He should have gone to st. Vincent , T & T or Guyana where there is a sizable Indian population
Did that guy intend buying a passport from Skerrit…?
No man, I believe that was all conveniently arrange between two pals Skerrit and Browne. Browne got rid of a problem and Skerrit gets a big thank you from India when that fellow is put on a plane to go there and face the music. Problem solved, everybody happy.
How did he (Choksi) enter the country? Heard Antigua’s PM Gaston Brown saying Choksi must have fled Antigua via the sea.. Did Choksi enter Dominica via backdoor? Where was he arrested? Who else was arrested?
Now why is it that those shady characters like Dominica so much? Is it that they are coming to join others from Dominica that are equally polluted?
Remember Ali Reza Zibahalat Monfarred?
Was he residing at Morne Daniel?
Did he pass dirty money through our banking system?
Did he divert money to a gas station up north? You all believe that those questions will just disappear? This government has myriads of questions to answer!!
Dominica is a cesspool of corruption!!!