UPDATE: Death at Dominica State Prison – manner of death still unknown as police continue to investigate

Police have confirmed that they are conducting an investigation into the death of forty (40) year old Ronnie Francis of Belle Vue Rawle who was an inmate at the Dominica State Prison.
According to a statement from Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Simon Edwards, on Monday, August 17, Francis was found unresponsive in the bathroom at the Dominica State Prison in what appeared to be a pool of blood.
It goes on to say that the body was transported to the Accident & Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where it was examined by a medical doctor and pronounced dead.
The report states that during the examination, it was revealed that Francis sustained a laceration to the left side of his neck.
The body was taken to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home and left there for safekeeping pending an autopsy, according to the Police PRO.
Earlier reports had speculated about the cause of death first describing it as an alleged homicide and later, an alleged suicide.
However, the police report did not identify the cause of death.
9 Comments
The second one to die this way, at the state prison been a long time
I posted once before this updated version. A mentally ill person should be in a psychiatric institution receiving the appropriate treatment and care not in a jail cell.
Dominica is urgently in need of so many important facilities and institutions to assist and rehabilitate those brothers and sisters who mental, physical, emotional and other ailments (the insane, drug addicts, vagrants, orphans, victims of domestic abuse, the aged, etc.).
Imagine, $771 600 per annum, of taxpayers’ money, is spent on one man, his wife and two children, instead of going to help the helpless and vulnerable amongst us.
No spin doctor, not even the infamous verbal arsonist-the Senior Counsel, can justify this abnormality, with a straight face.
Fella, All Dominica needs is a palace/mansion for the PM. Everything else isnt important. Dominica can wait. maybe in 20 more years. when the PM son is ready to take up the reins he might have more compassion. At least he growing up rich, so he might not be as greedy as his father. But then again you never know. More you have is more you want for some people. He might end up being worse. a papa doc and baby doc scenario.
Condolences to the family of the victim.
It appears that Dominica is nearing its breaking point. Murders; police brutality; entrenched poverty; ubiquitous corruption; political tribalism; rising joblessness; nepotism; cronyism; victimization; unlivable wages; intimidation; political harassment have become permanent fixtures since the ascension of the present uneducated Misfit to the office of the Prime Minister.
This ODDITY (Skerrit) has vandalized and desecrated this once pristine office which was held in the highest esteem.
Alexander Lukashenko, the dictatorial president of Belarus, just was returned to office with 84% of the popular vote. He is the most hated and unpopular person in Belarus, at present. How can that be? A most corrupt, fraudulent ELECTORAL SYSTEM did that. Same in Dominica, a corrupt,, fraudulent system has Skerrit-led DLP in office. No question about that. UNDISPUTABLE❗
Enought talking let’s hit the streets prepare to die for righteousness save Dominica
Over to Parry Bellot’s INCOMPETENT POLICE and the Minister responsible for the police
As a doctor you suppose to be observant. Who own the land at Morne Daniel. Are you suppose to build a house on land that does not belong you. Who collect the rent and what for. Some person or persons use to show up at mr. Linton’s doorsteps with suitecase loaded ……….. Why not build a house rather than rent. I am leaving it up to you to solve the mystery.
Suicide? Not easy to just cut your own throat you know? Unless you know where to cut that main artery cleanly and swiftly.
Honestly speaking I don’t believe a thing that announced in Dominica and to make things worse, I don’t believe anything the police force of Skerrit investigates