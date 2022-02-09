UPDATE: Escaped Dominican prisoner, Shanell Thomas dies following police shooting

Police in Antigua and Barbuda have fatally shot Shanell Thomas.
According to reports from St Johns, the Dominican national who escaped from prison authorities earlier this week was killed last night after an encounter with the police.
The police said they responded to a report late Wednesday evening, where Thomas was reportedly spotted in the vicinity of Stables Night Club.
“The police identified themselves to him and ordered him to surrender. He, instead, withdrew an object from his waist and advanced towards them. The police took defensive action and shot him,” Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Frankie Thomas said in a statement.
He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center where he was treated and later succumbed to his injuries.
“The coroner was informed of the incident as investigation continues into the matter,” Thomas said.
The 34-year-old – was serving time for a string of serious offences.
9 Comments
Let us pray that this criminal is apprehended quickly before he harms or kills someone.
Antiguan correctional staff and police are slack for letting the perp escape. It would have been a wrap if that fugitive tried that shiggidy in Jamaica, New York or Jamaica, West Indies.
This dude isn’t worth all this media headlines. Show us his parents let’s see what who begat this creature. Looks like someone who has never worked a day in his life.
What does his parents has to do with this, yes they birth him that doesn’t mean they are responsible for his actions papa….
“Police say they tried to apprehend him when they saw him in the car but he emerged with what appeared to be a firearm and attempted to engage the officers.”
But how does and attempt to engage the police means there was an exchange of gunfire ? Your saying he made and attempt to shoot and you still saying he shot after the police?
Playing bad boy? Crimes don’t pay. Mark you, it is not only men like bad boy Shanell who are criminals. Thieves are criminals too. Liars are deemed criminals too. Money launderers are criminals too. High lives can be criminals too. $2.2 billion were stolen. That was a criminal act to. We want it back plus interest. Shanell was taken down with force. How are we going to get back our $2.2 billion?
This was an attempt at suicide by cops. He wants to go out in a blaze of glory. It seems he has decided that is life doesn’t value much any more. How does one manage to descend in such a dark, desperate and lonely place? He needs to know once there’s life, there’s hope.
That’s what the police report said, and as we all know the police never lie. So let’s just accept their report as the god honest truth and move on. Yeah sure!