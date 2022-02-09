UPDATE: Escaped Dominican prisoner, Shanell Thomas dies following police shooting

Police in Antigua and Barbuda have fatally shot Shanell Thomas.

According to reports from St Johns, the Dominican national who escaped from prison authorities earlier this week was killed last night after an encounter with the police.

The police said they responded to a report late Wednesday evening, where Thomas was reportedly spotted in the vicinity of Stables Night Club.

“The police identified themselves to him and ordered him to surrender. He, instead, withdrew an object from his waist and advanced towards them. The police took defensive action and shot him,” Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Frankie Thomas said in a statement.

He was transported to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center where he was treated and later succumbed to his injuries.

“The coroner was informed of the incident as investigation continues into the matter,” Thomas said.

The 34-year-old – was serving time for a string of serious offences.