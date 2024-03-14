UPDATE: Pichelin man found dead in Grandbay cell

Police are investigating an apparent suicide which occurred in Grandbay today.

According to reports from Inspector of Police Fixton Henderson, on Thursday, March 14, 2024, just after midnight, 28-year-old Felon Lewis of Pichelin who was in police custody, having been arrested on suspicion of committing the offences of malicious damage and battery was found hanging by the neck in a holding cell at the Grandbay Police Station.

He said the lifeless body of Lewis was found wearing a pair of short pants with no shirt.

A shirt was seen tied around his neck and to a metal bar which is on the metal gate of the cell.

He was examined and pronounced dead at the scene that morning by a medical doctor.

Lewis’ body is being kept at a funeral home pending an autopsy.

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) investigates the circumstances surrounding the death of Lewis and expresses its sincere condolences to his family and friends.