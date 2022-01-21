UPDATE: Third homicide of 2022; victim identified as Stockfarm man

The police have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a Stock Farm man, Mervin Robinson.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), acting Assistant Superintendent Belgrove Charles reported that on Thursday, January 20, 2022, his department responded to “a shooting incident in Stock Farm which left one man dead.”

“The body of Mervin Robinson was found at his home in Stock Farm lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds,” Charles stated.

He said the circumstances by which the deceased Robinson came to his death are being investigated.

“Anyone with information which could assist the police in solving this case should call extension 2665165/64 or 911 and also Crime Stoppers 1-800-8477,” Charles

Robinson’s death marks the third homicide in Dominica of 2022.

Dominica News Online (DNO) will continue to follow this story and bring new developments.