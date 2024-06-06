Valerie outlines police dedication to drug busts

Acting Police Chief Davidson Valerie has assured the public that the police force is committed to destroying drug trafficking activities in Dominica. His comments came following major drug busts conducted by police in recent times.

“The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force remains resolute in our effort to disrupt, dismantle, and defeat any drug trafficking activities on our island,” he said.

According to him, the police force has been working aggressively and was successful over the past six weeks in intercepting four shipments of cocaine into Dominica.

“On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, you will recall that 696.82 kilograms or 1,533 pounds of cocaine were seized at Cabana in Marigot from a vessel named La-mere Fatal which was beached on the Cabana Bay in Marigot,” Valerie reiterated.

He explained that after being pursued by the Dominica Coast Guard the occupants of that vessel fled.

“No one has been charged, but investigations are continuing in the matter,” he revealed.

Furthermore, Valerie stated that on Friday, April 12, 2024, another 696.36 kilograms or 1,532 pounds of cocaine and 37 pounds of cannabis were found and seized on a farm in the Castle Bruce area.

“One man has been arrested and charged,” Valerie indicated.

He went on to state that on May 1, 2024, officers discovered and seized 510 kilograms of cocaine in the Everton Estate area in Loubiere.

Valerie said investigations into that matter are continuing.

“On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, seventeen bales weighing 575 kilograms or 1,265 pounds of cocaine were intercepted at sea on the East Coast of Dominica,” he noted.

Valerie pointed out that it is believed that a foreign vessel that was found beached in an area in Delices may have been responsible for transporting that shipment of drugs.