Virtual steelpan competition, PanoGrama, secures international television deal

When much of the world faced the heights of COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns in 2020, PanoGrama emerged as an innovative option to fill a void left in the steelpan community, and the wider society. The virtual steelpan competition, which debuted on Instagram and featured many regional and international pannists, has since expanded its delivery to YouTube and Facebook. It returns this year not only to social media, but it is set to be distributed via television internationally.

PanoGrama 2022 – The World Cup of Steelpan will be broadcasted on One Caribbean Television, a channel that is dedicated to uniting the Caribbean by providing a platform to highlight the beautiful people and places of the region. Its signal airs in 19 countries across the world including the US, Canada, and across the Caribbean. Some countries in the Caribbean where the channel is shown are Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bahamas, Dominica, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Trinidad & Tobago.

“I am extremely happy to share this new development with everyone!” said an excited Nevin Roach; CEO and Founder of PanoGrama Entertainment. “This is another opportunity for us to share this amazing instrument with the world. It also puts PanoGrama in a position to offer more marketing opportunities to our valuable sponsors”, added Roach.

This year will also see a more diverse adjudication panel, with the addition of Dr. Mia Gormandy-Benjamin, an Assistant Professor of music at the University of Trinidad & Tobago. The first-ever female PanoGrama adjudicator will join Professor Liam Teague and Victor Provost as the three main adjudicators, with Ojay Richards and Andy Chichester ready to fill in as substitutes; all of whom served on the panel last year.

The competition will air during May 6 – June 12. Visit pano-grama.com/info-22 for more information.