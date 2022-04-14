Waitufit360 to hold major sporting event on Easter Sunday

Waitufit360, a health and fitness club which was recently launched in Dominica will host its first major sporting event on Easter Sunday with the aim of bringing families together.

President of the Waitufit360, Kimara Matthew told Dominica News Online (DNO) during an interview, that the intention behind the sports day event is to get people active again.

“We are going to have a lot of games that are going to draw the family together,” she said. “It is for us to regroup and get back into the habit of interacting and socializing. We won’t be on the tablets, we won’t be on the phones, and we will be playing, going back to our golden days,” Matthew said,

According to her, the public will benefit from the sports day event by just having an opportunity to interact in a positive space.

Families will compete in fun games that were introduced by the older generation which include lime and spoon, bag race, rounders, cricket, needle and thread, apple eating and Easter hunt for the children.

“The onus is on us to bring it back to the children so they can know their culture, know where they come from, they can know their history,” she noted. “If our generation does not expose our children to these games, they will not be able to pass it on. It will be history repeating itself,” an enthusiastic Matthew said

The event is open to everyone and they will be required to follow the necessary Covid-19 protocols.

The Witufit360 Sports Day is expected to take place at the Botanic Gardens Pavilion area from 1:00 PM.

Families will be allowed to compete in 10 games on a $20 ticket and 5 games whenever a $10 ticket is purchased. Tickets are available from Waitufit360 members via the club’s Facebook page or Finesse Beauty in Roseau.

Other upcoming activities include a dance tour, looking at summer, hikes, and a campaign for people focusing on their mental health.

Part of Waitufit360 vision is to create balance for the empowerment of mind, body and soul for everyday people, while its mission is to encourage people all over the world to love and appreciate themselves while embracing the concept of living their best lives through dance therapy.

Wai-Tu-fit promotes itself as the home for women to decompress, distress and re-energize their mind, body and soul.

Its platform is designed to create a network of strength for each and every member bearing in mind their individual goals. Some call it an escape, others see Wai-Tu-Fit as a home away from home.

The club offers a family oriented environment aimed at helping each member create the balance needed everyday.

Some of the activities include, but are not limited to dance workouts, aerobics, hikes, challenges, sports day events, dance tours, women retreats and spa dates.

The sponsors of the event include Digicel, Josephine Gabriel & Co Ltd, H.H.V Whitchurch & Co Ltd, Springfield Trading, Fresh Market, Do it Center, J. Astaphan & Co Ltd, AC Shillingford and Co Ltd, , Roseau Fisheries Division, Mega Plus, Tasha P, 100% Go Green.