WAVE launches public awareness campaign for World Rivers Day

Dominica News Online - Saturday, September 21st, 2024 at 7:46 PM
Roseau River. Photo credit: Annie Edwards

In anticipation of World Rivers Day on Sunday, September 22, 2024, the Waitukubuli Advocate for Viable Environment (WAVE) has launched a public awareness campaign to highlight the importance of rivers across Dominica. This year’s global theme, “Waterways for a Sustainable Future,” underscores the critical role of rivers in sustainable development.

World Rivers Day, observed annually by the United Nations, aims to recognize the significance of rivers and other waterways, raise awareness about the threats they face, and promote better stewardship for sustainable development.

Annie Edwards, President of WAVE, emphasized the need to appreciate, care for, conserve, and protect rivers from destruction.

“We want Dominicans to go out and enjoy their rivers and care for their rivers. So we have a number of suggestions to observe and celebrate 2024 World Rivers Day. These include taking a bath in a river, planting a tree on the river bank, cleaning the riverside area, organizing a picnic, cook-up, or recreational activities. I encourage people to take care of the rivers in their communities. Go out and appreciate our rivers,” Edwards stated.

Edwards highlighted the economic, health, and environmental benefits that rivers provide.

“Dominicans have to understand the importance of the rivers. Our rivers provide us with fresh water, recreational opportunities, hydroelectric power, fish, and they are an attraction for the tourism industry. Just imagine a situation where our rivers disappear; it will definitely affect us,” she said.

Edwards also pointed out the global water crisis, noting, “Over 800 million people worldwide do not have access to clean water. While here in the Nature Isle of Dominica, we have an advantage; we are blessed with 365 rivers. They should not be taken for granted. However, some people abuse the rivers, they throw garbage into the river. When you love and appreciate something, you care for it, and I encourage everyone to take care of the rivers.”

Edwards, a former Chief Physical Planner, believes that public advocacy can drive governmental action.

“If people get serious and stand up for the protection of the rivers, then the authorities will follow suit and take action by implementing policies and enforcing the law,” she said. She also called for the establishment of a special department solely responsible for rivers.

As Dominica joins the global community in celebrating World Rivers Day, WAVE’s campaign aims to foster a deeper appreciation and commitment to preserving the island’s vital waterways.

 

2 Comments

  1. if we knew better
    September 23, 2024

    All you need to tell that to those Chinese who think they can just do what they want in our river. And the government is a huge culprit too because both of them in cahoots. Remember what they caused to happen in Castle Bruce? Looks that happening in Wesley now. I am SICK AND TIRED of these people destroying our country in name of false development. All now so he have them destroying Morne Daniel road to put concrete road around his new mansion causing how much disruption to the peaceful lives of the residents in the area. Who destroys a perfectly good PUBLIC road to rebuild one to match their house? Skerrit, thats who. He and those Chinese.

  2. L C Matthew
    September 22, 2024

    The population needs to understand the value of our rivers to thier lives. Hydroelectric use, agriculture, fisheries, tourism, festivals, tubing. all these have a tangible economic measurable benefit that is largely taken foregranted. when people know the value and worth they will fight to protect. I have not mentioned the supply of clean fresh water essential to life. Let’s not get to this.

    https://youtu.be/pJVb2rfpBDk?si=MFG9EFMtdUAHfNAG

