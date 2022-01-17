Wealth of world’s 10 richest men doubled in pandemic, Oxfam says

The pandemic has made the world’s wealthiest far richer but has led to more people living in poverty, according to the charity Oxfam.
Lower incomes for the world’s poorest contributed to the death of 21,000 people each day, its report claims.
But the world’s 10 richest men have more than doubled their collective fortunes since March 2020, Oxfam said.
Oxfam typically releases a report on global inequality at the start of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.
That event usually sees thousands of corporate and political leaders, celebrities, campaigners, economists and journalists gather in the Swiss ski resort for panel discussions, drinks parties and schmoozing.
However for the second year running, the meeting (scheduled for this week) will be online-only after the emergence of the Omicron variant derailed plans to return to an in-person event.
Unsurprisingly, what is happening on the global stage is precisely what is going on in Dominica. It’s undeniable!
Mr. Skerrit, Melissa, their cabinet colleagues and corrupt enablers are becoming multi-millionaires while they pauperize the rest citizens.
While most of the populace lives from hand to mouth in abject poverty, Skerrit and members of his dishonorable clan live in exquisite opulence. They drive the latest and most costly vehicles; build multiple, luxurious castles; sport the most expensive suits and dresses; and fly first-class to every corner of the world on poor tax payers’ backs.
TRAVESTY! But, Dominicans seem to like it so.
Can Dominica News Online undertake a survey to determine Dominica’s richest and Dominica’s poorest? i understand that some men have become filthy rich in the last 20 years while some men have become poorer than poor..
No surprise here. This has been a calculated plan and scheme all along. The pandemic may be a crucial part of a more sinister attempt at eugenics and population control.
The filthy rich have always endeavored to rid the planet of the “less fortunate” in order to have it all for themselves. Now that climate change is ravaging the earth, they are scrambling to search for other planetary sanctuaries, making their wealth a convenient means to an end.
Ultimately though, their bank accounts and privilege will not save them for the Most High is not a respector of person and only His will be done on earth as it is in heaven.