WEATHER (12:00 PM, Oct 18): Shower and thunderstorm activity expected in next 24 hrs

A trough system will continue to linger across the area during the next 24 hours. As a result, occasional cloudiness with a few showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorm activity are expected across the central and northern portions of the island chain, including Dominica.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft.
