WEATHER (6:00 AM, Dec 13): Trough system expected to produce scattered showers next 24 hrs

Unstable conditions due to the approach of a trough system are expected to produce cloudiness and scattered showers over portions of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica during the next 24 hours. An increase in shower activity can be expected during the late afternoon to overnight. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert.

A reduction in dust haze concentration can be expected during today.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft along the eastern coastline by this afternoon. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators on the eastern coast are advised to exercise extreme caution when venturing out to sea. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.