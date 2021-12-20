WEATHER (6:00 AM, Dec 20): Scattered showers expected during the morning, wet weather tomorrow

A high pressure system is expected to generate occasionally breezy conditions across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. Occasional cloudiness and a few scattered showers are expected over most of the islands, including Dominica, mainly during the morning. A reduction in shower activity can be expected as the day progresses. However, wet weather is expected to return on Tuesday due to the passage of a trough system.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during today, with waves peaking to 10.0ft along the northern and eastern coastlines. A reduction in wave height to 8.0ft is projected by this evening. A Small Craft Warning remains in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators are advised to exercise extreme caution when venturing out to sea. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.