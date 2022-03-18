WEATHER: (6:00 AM, March 18): Breezy conditions next 24 hrs, cloudiness, showers overnight

A strong high pressure system is expected to continue to dominate conditions across the area resulting in a relatively dry atmosphere and breezy conditions during the next 24 hours. Stronger winds can be expected at higher elevations and loose objects can become missiles in strong winds.

Low-level moisture within the wind flow is expected to produce periods of cloudiness and a few showers over the island, mainly during the overnight to morning period.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves expected to peak near 10.0ft on the eastern coast. A Small Craft Warning remains in effect. Small craft operators are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.