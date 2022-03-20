WEATHER (6:00 AM, March 20): More scattered showers expected tonight

A strong high pressure system will remain dominant across the area resulting in breezy conditions during the next 24 hours. Low-level moisture within the wind flow is expected to produce periods of cloudiness and scattered showers over the island mainly during the overnight to morning period.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 12 to 24 hours with waves expected to peak near 10.0ft on the eastern coast.

A Small Craft Warning remains in effect. Small craft operators are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water. Wave heights are projected to decrease to 8.0ft from this evening.