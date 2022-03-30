WEATHER (6:00 AM March 30): Possible shower activity during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system is expected to be dominant across the island during the next 24 hours. However, the presence of a weak low-level trough is expected to increase the chance of shower activity mainly across the northern portion of the area.
Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft on the eastern coast. Northerly swells are expected to affect the northern and western coast by tonight.
