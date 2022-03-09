WEATHER (6:00 AM, March 9): Cloudiness, scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system will be dominant across the area resulting in occasionally breezy conditions during the next 24 hours. Low-level moisture within the wind flow is expected to produce periods of cloudiness and scattered showers during that time.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft on the eastern coast. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue to exercise caution.