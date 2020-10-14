WEATHER (6:00 AM, Oct 14): Tropical wave expected to produce shower and thunderstorm activity in next 24 hrs

A tropical wave currently with a low chance of development is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity across most of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 to 36 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution during the period.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights peaking near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas particularly on the east coast. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.