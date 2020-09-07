WEATHER (6:00 AM Sept 7): Two tropical depressions being monitored

A trough system is projected to generate occasional cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across parts of the Lesser Antilles today.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 17 formed in the Central Atlantic and Tropical Depression 18 formed in the eastern Atlantic. The two depressions are being monitored for further development. Based on current, projected tracks, the systems are not expected to pose a direct threat to Dominica. However, residents should continue to monitor their progress.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 5.0ft under a light wind regime.