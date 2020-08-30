WEATHER (6:00 PM, Aug 29): Showers, thunder storm activity projected for tonight & tomorrow afternoon into Monday

A tropical wave is expected to generate scattered showers and possible thunderstorm activity mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain tonight into tomorrow.

By tomorrow afternoon, another fast moving and strong tropical wave is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles. This wave is projected to generate an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity across Dominica mainly from the afternoon and into Monday. A Flood Watch or Warning may become necessary during tomorrow. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant.

A moist and unstable atmosphere is expected to linger into Tuesday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.