WEATHER (6:00 PM, January 2): Cloudiness, showers expected during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system is expected to produce breezy conditions across the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. Trade wind moisture is likely to produce occasional cloudiness with a few showers across the area during the period.
Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 7.0ft. A High Surf Advisory is in effect for north easterly swells. Small craft operators and sea bathers along the northern through eastern coastline should exercise caution.
