WEATHER (6:00 PM, March 26): Cloudiness, scattered showers overnight

A weak high pressure system will be dominant across the island during the next 24 hours resulting in a reduction in wind speeds and a relatively dry atmosphere. Occasional cloudiness with a few showers can be expected mainly during the late overnight to early morning period.
Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft on the eastern coast.
