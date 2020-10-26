WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 PM Oct 25): Tropical wave conditions to continue affecting Dominica during next 24 hours

Unstable conditions due to the presence of a trough system and the passage of a tropical wave are expected to generate scattered showers and possible thunderstorm activity across the island chain during the next 24 to 36 hours.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves up to 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Zeta continues to linger in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea near Cuba. This system poses no direct threat to Dominica.