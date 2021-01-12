WEATHER (6:00PM, Jan 11): Cloudy spells, passing showers during next 24 hrs

Dominica News Online - Monday, January 11th, 2021 at 9:44 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high pressure system is expected to strengthen across the area during the next 24 to 48 hours producing breezy conditions. Low-level moisture within the wind flow is expected to produce cloudy spells with a few passing showers over some sections of the island during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft, along the northern and eastern coastlines.

A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. All sea users are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available