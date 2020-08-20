WEATHER UPDATE: (12:00 PM Aug 20): Residents advised to monitor progress of Tropical Depression 13

A tropical wave is expected to result in increased cloudiness, scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly across the northern portion of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during today.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant and are advised to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 13, which formed at 11 pm last night, continues its west-northwestward movement across the central Atlantic. On its present track, TD 13 is projected to pass just north of the Leeward Islands on Friday evening as a tropical storm. This system is expected to produce possible moderate to heavy shower and thunderstorm activity across Dominica from tomorrow Friday, particularly during the overnight period. Residents are advised to monitor the progress of this system as flood watches or warnings may be required.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to continue to exercise caution.