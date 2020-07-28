WEATHER UPDATE (12:00 PM July 28): Approaching system expected to begin affecting Dominica by Wednesday

Occasional cloudiness with a few showers can be expected across the northern half of the island chain, including Dominica, today. Meanwhile, moisture ahead of an approaching disturbance has begun to affect the southern Windward. This system is expected to begin affecting Dominica and the islands to the north from later tonight into Wednesday. The system currently has a high chance of development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form as it nears the island.
Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds along with rough sea conditions across parts of the Lesser Antilles from today through to Friday.
Moderate seas are expected during today with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A deterioration in sea conditions is anticipated from tonight with waves up to 12.0ft by tomorrow, Wednesday. All sea users and people living near the coast are advised to be vigilant.
The public is advised to make the necessary preparations to secure life and property and to keep informed on this system by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.
3 Comments
Based on the 2pm update from NHC, Dominica is included in the warnings.
Concern Native,
Looking at the US Weather Channel Update for the Caribbean, I noticed all the Islands that are being affected by the storm are highlighted in red except Dominica. The Islands highlighted are from Martinique up to and including US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
My question is why the Island of Dominica is not included or highlighted in the cone? Is this a ‘read between the line’, that my beautiful Nature Island is on its own while China is taking over?
Very interesting to hear some feedbacks.
China is taking over……you sound like Trump. Did China buy Louisiana, did China buy Alaska, Did China take Texas from Mexico, did China invade Hawii, Puerto Rico or Virgin islands. Did China occupy Dominican Republic or Cuba. They I guess China wish to invade Venezuela for its oil. Did China start a trade war with the USA ????????
Also China has children in concentration camps, and Haitians in holding cells.
In China brown and black lives don’t matter.
China do not have it knees on anyone’s neck.
All China is doing for Dominica is giving us a break, letting us breve.
So, LET US BREATHE !!!