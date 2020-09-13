WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM Sep 13): No direct threat expected from Tropical Depression #20 but residents advised to keep updated

Light wind speeds and daytime heating, is expected to trigger localized showers and possible isolated thunderstorm activity across the area, during the afternoon. By evening and into Monday, an increase in moisture may produce scattered showers and possible thunderstorms across parts of the island. People in areas prone to flooding are advised to exercise caution.

Meanwhile, the tropical wave being monitored in the Eastern Atlantic became Tropical Depression #20 yesterday. Based on current projected track, this system is not expected to pose a direct threat to Dominica. However, residents should keep updated on its progress.

Moderate seas are expected today with swells up to 7.0ft continuing to affect the surf zone along the eastern coastlines. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise caution.