WEATHER UPDATE(6:00 PM Sep 29): Flood Warning for Dominica discontinued

Unstable conditions are expected to continue to generate cloudy conditions with shower and thunderstorm activity across the island chain during the next 12 to 24 hours. An increase in wind speeds is also projected across the area.

A relative improvement was experienced during the afternoon period and the FLOOD WARNING was discontinued for Dominica as of 6pm.

By Thursday, a tropical wave is projected to generate an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity across Dominica.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution throughout this week as the area is projected to remain moist and unstable. As a result, a flood watch or warning may be required at short notice over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with wave heights peaking near 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.