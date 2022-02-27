WEATHER(Feb 27): Shower activity expected to be restricted during next 24 hrs

A trough system will be affecting the northern portion of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. This is expected to result in an increase in cloudiness and shower activity across the Leeward Islands during the period. However, dry sinking air is expected to restrict the onset of significant shower activity across Dominica during the next 24 hours.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 8.0ft. A small craft advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers on the eastern coast are advised to exercise caution.