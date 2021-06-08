IN PICTURES (WITH VIDEO): ‘We the people’ meeting in Lagoon on Independence Street

A group calling themselves “we the people” gathered for a meeting in the lagoon area on Independence Street today.
The gathering came together to voice their concerns over the signing of the contract for the new international airport that is scheduled for tomorrow. A more detailed story to follow.
Anon up to now Linton and UWP cannot tell us why they are so interested in the CHOKSI matter.Did you know BLUE BLUE a photo UWP does not know what MMC is,where they come from and what the doing?If you want BS tune in to the $60,000 ccm man on Q95.Blessings is not fit to feed a pig in in St.Joseph constituency.Francisco-ODDS with his PhD never saw Fidel Grant winning in Wesley and the BLIND UWP never saw they could not stop the signing of the contract for the INTERNATIONAL airport.
Signing a document is the easiest thing in the world to do. The delivery of the airport is the real deal. This airport signing is meant to distract from the scandalous Choisi allegedly abduction.
This is an imaginary airport. There is no specificity about anything concerning the construction of this ghost airport . The credulous and unschooled will always swallow the numerous falsehoods and lies from the mouth of even the most notorious con artist in the Western Hemisphere.
WE THE PEOPLE! The Movement against Progress. The Movement that does not like order. The Movement who are very disrespectful & does not consider any authority. The Movement always using a name to try & cannot succeed though to get a mandate from the people. The people who hate authority even The Most High authority. If you would respect the authority & though you support whichever party you want but would at the time of Development join hands & plow. A people who are obsessed with politics all year round not offering or doing anything to ease the plight of the nationals, as a result, has not shown any tangible evidence of the ability to lead a country. A people whose innermost being is about protest, rebellion, hatred, & all the negative emotions. They are so obsessed that it tells on their faces. You talk about one issue & they mix up everything with a government in power. A people who cannot deduce right from wrong. Wake up people repent, change ur ways. Call a spade a spade.
you are a sheep. Progress doesnt mean an obstruction and violation of due diligence, law and standards. Which is what is being done. Building an intl airport with no surverys, tendoring process or proper auditable financing agent is madness. This is a nationl project being treated like it work being done on his farm. Progress? seems you are part of the problem. I am not a uwp, i support the construction of an international airport,, but it must be done properly and within the rule of law. We cannot allow this man to want to make up and change laws to suit his whims and fancies. When called out on doing nonsense his friends support it and try to ridicule people. Like someone said, if you praising political leaders and you dont have a proper paying job then your are a complete fool. IF you working and still asking for help to do basic things for yourself, you are a complete fool. If Dominicans knew better, they would do better. then again all those freedomites that turn dlp know better.
Anon,I wonder what IBO,BRAIN DAMAGE,VIEWS,JONATHAN and FRANCISCO-ODDS are thinking after the signing of the contract today?The power of the PEOPLE is the majority,and that is LABOUR.UWP is too corrupt to win elections in Dominica.This party is finished,Linton is asking those JACKA to come out in large numbers to demonstrate,but UNCLE is sitting in the ceremony,hoping those STUPID BLUE BUGS will cause trouble and go to jail.
Skerrit and his cabinet isnt the majorityof dominicans. He violates laws and procedures. We know is nonsense in a handbag Haiden will deliver. We know this airport nonsense is a political game and a trick to get leverage in the next election. Meanwhile goodwill school in shambles. DCS still a bloody mess. But all of all you can dance like clowns in red.
@Lin clown, don’t ask Anon what I’m thinking I’ll tell you. What I’m thinking is why doesn’t the OECS Central Bank,
Caribbean Development Bank and the World Bank participate in funding a project for an international Airport in Dominica when they have financed such projects in the past? It isn’t that these institutions do want to make profits. Fools rush in where wise men don’t want to go.
You were quick to publish we the people protest meeting in Lagoon on the 8th but we are yet to see in video and picture of the event which took place at the Stadium on the 9th. Is there a motive for both actions?
We the people need an answer please.
Why is KID concerned about DNO not publishing the BIG AIRPORT FARCE? The chances of DNO not publishing the bogus signing ceremony is like the chance that the sun will not rise tomorrow. This airport project will meet the same fate as its cousin, the geothermal project. Both are election gimmicks.
There is only ONE and only ONE prime minister in Dominica and that is the DOCTOR DOCTOR DOCTOR Roosevelt Skerrit.
And WE THE PEOPLE are the LABOURITES!
We run THINGS in Dominica.
The LITTLE hand full of USELESS WICKED PEOPLE must put that in THEIR pipe and smoke it because the harder they come the heavier THEY SHALL FALL.
After the signing of the documents for building the ( RSIA)..ROOSEVELT SKERRIT INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, UWP fini bat.
Seriously DNO, given the massive crowd that was present last evening, that’s the only photos and video which you all could post. This was probably taken early On when the crowd was just gathering. This is a poor representation to ofthe crowd. Secondly, you all said a group call we the people. We the people isn’t a group, if you all actually had a reporter represent you all would have heard that’s it’s a movement which includes all Opposition parties, NJAM, BCAD, plus many others. Where is the article from the powerful speeches which were delivered last evening and when is Skerrit we have to read 1000 word articles?
Anon it is because those UWP JACKA’S cannot understand.The majority is for the airport,including the people of Wesley.The minority dictating to the majority will NEVER work.
This Useless Wicked People Party is CURSED!
When YOU want to take the Ointment from a man God has anointed don’t you realize you think you have more powers than the creator and is only the son of SATAN can think like that?
Only a PIPIRIC that thinks of such high position. It subsequently became the leader of the USELESS gang it leads. This Useless Wicked Party is doomed for life and can never ever see the light of day.
You know what, I have come to the conclusion that you and some of your ilk like Gary, Dog bitter, Clown, Xavier, etc. are Career Psychopath. That’s the reason why I usually refrain from commenting on your comments but occasionally it gets a bit much. It’s beyond me that some human beings are so gullible.
Im convinced that these are actual Labor party politicians or they’ve been drinking from the cool aid (red clinic) regularly .
So, you have joined the choir. When you say Labor Party politicians,” what do you mean. I am assuming that you are referring to elected DLP Parliamentarians and Ministers, now if you understood the workings of Parliamentarians and The Ministers of Government do you think these people would have the time to engage people on this forum, when their time would be best suited to focus on doing the peoples work.
I’m just like you, a Dominican concerned about the country, and so I express my opinion, do I have to be a politician to do so, and if I express a different opinion than you or the others, why are you making such silly remarks about drinking from the cool aid (red clinic) regularly, is this how you see things in the Country, such a limited perspective.
YOU are not concerned about your country, you are concerned about your empty pockets. Every day you come on here and sing for your supper, just a little cherry of that massive CBI cake.
Lol, so now you are a Psychologist, diagnosing people as career Psychopaths, oh boy. Don’t you see how silly you are. Why is it that other people expressing a different view than yours regarding events and matters pertaining to our Country you come to such conclusion. Through your comment, I can see why you are doing such a thing. When you say quote, “I usually refrain from commenting on your comments, but occasionally it gets a bit much.” it simply means that you got to a position where you are exhausted, it affects your THINKING and so you make such silly conclusions, you got to get hold of your thinking, that is how you make intelligent conclusions.
It is not beyond you that human beings are gullible, it simply means that you do not want to take the time to understand other peoples point of view, so long
Don’t you worry about my mental health. Worry about yours and that of your political master. He can not even string a simple sentence together and you can’t think straight. Need I say more?
I told you that I would entertain you only once. Now go away. Shu
Pipirick likes high position; He became the opposition leader.
Could it be that Dominicans are beginning to see the light? Could it be that the intestinal fortitude of Dominicans is growing, allowing them to question the unconstitutional shenanigans that is placed before them daily? 3 cheers for the protestors, and an enthusiastic plea to keep questioning those who say they are your leaders.
Notice the police wee mostly in black and blue not in camo. also this time they left their long guns at home. We have international journalists here watching and they know that. so this time they wanted to make it seem that they are not into infringing upon the rights to decent dominicans.
Way to go, let your voices heard. This so called PM and his clowns have gotten away with too much over the years. Skerrit needs to go, he has become a liability for this country.
FEAR and IGNORANCE are two main factors that corrupt politicians use to rust in office while enriching themselves at the expense of the citizens.
Dominicans, educate yourselves and throw your fears to the wind only then will progress begin.
Agitate and liberate yourselves from the mental handcuffs that the Gold Digger has imposed on you. Mr. Skerrit is the single biggest OBSTACLE/STUMBLING BLOCK to progress in Dominica and that’s the inconvenient truth and a bitter pill for his fanatical supporters to swallow.
Ibo France
What are you protesting?
Signing for the International Airport?
You never seem to amaze me.
Such foolishness has blinded the negative persons who will turn anything positive to get at Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
Whilst you are all doing foolish and ignorant things, the wheels of productivity are moving.
Call it what u like.. you are all hurting your own selves. Growing into bitter, miserable, rude, and all the negative things. Hurting yourselves. Stop and look at yourselves in the mirror. You will see the signs of desperation. I mean it. look in the mirror! I pity the look I see on some faces. Too political! Too hateful! Now is development! Come join! When the election is called we will go to the drawing board.
Very pathetic! For the five years, the same old song. Sing a new song and smile. There is hope!
Time to repent and show love. Stop disrespecting others and the name calling.
I rarely stop to pay attention to barking dogs. Where is the productivity? Is it locked away in the impenetrable cranium of yours?
I will be euphoric to sing a new song when :
+most of my brothers and sisters are gainfully employed
+the minimum wage changes to a livable wage
+vagrancy, homelessness, beggary,, crime, police murder and brutality significantly decrease.
+corruption and self enrichment by public figures ceases to exist
+the resources of the state are shared equitably
+genuine electoral and constitutional reforms are instituted
+ the pot-belly autocracy is reduced to an acceptable number and stop being a burden on the country’s finances.
That is only a tip of the iceberg of changes I want to see before I change my song. What I yearn for is a paradigm change with the manner in which we are presently being governed.
The POWER of the PEOPLE is much greater than the PEOPLE in POWER.
That’s absolutely true. But Dominicans don’t get it! Just look at the photos. What do you see, a few people that want to make a difference and change the status quo. At the same time you see four times as many of those famous Dominican idlers who can not even be bothered to open their mouth. They are happy to survive on the margins and live of the emperors left overs.
Do you know how silly you are making such a comment. Why are you blaming people or your fellow Dominicans, trying to insult them for the incompetence of the leadership of the UWP with their agenda. Not everything, a person fights for is worth fighting for, not everything a person dies for is just. The UWP was given a chance to govern, they failed the Dominican people, that’s why they were removed, their removal from office was done by a Dominicans putting aside partisan differences joining together to remove them, soon you will see the self-destruction of the Party if they do not rebrand themselves.
“We the people” is NOT uwp. everyone opposing the corrupt dlp isnt a uwp. some of us are non partisan but have ethics and morals and know what we hear and see isnt right. when i criticize your clown of a leader i dont do it with lennox linton in mind. i do it with our future and our present in mind. doesnt matter if lennox decides to drop out, i will still not support dlp and these fools who act like they know what they are doing. The biggest joke was Denise Charles with the mop on her head.
Yes, you are right, but there is something you just do not want to understand, the agenda you are part of is not what the majority want’s to be part of. The majority of Dominicans have spoken at the polls, they voted for a Government they believe can work for them and are satisfied. The Majority of Dominicans have seen the modus operandi of the agenda you are part of, they do not want to be part of it, accept it move on, that is the reality as it stands in Dominica.
The PEOPLE are THOSE in the majority!
They got the POWER to run things.
LABOUR RUN THINGS.
Where was that rally? Was that Namibia?
“We the People” – see what the “we the people” in the USA are doing?
This is wh people should be more intelligent than this. These people seem to be taking their cues from someone in the United States,
You cannot take your political strategy from the United States. This is bad strategy – it caused the downfall and chaotic situation that the US is facing today.
THE UWP they are not paying attention – you all are way too high up.
Read between the lines.
Skerrit is getting blind now.
Why can’t he see that the nation is getting fed up with his evil acts?
Pipirick like high position, HE became the leader of the opposition.
As usual, nothing but brainlessness to contribute to the debate.
Do you agree that one foreigner should have exclusive access to billions of the people’s monies?
Are you comfortable with this ‘construction company’ which has no known experience in building airports get a no bid contract to undertake the biggest infrastructural investment in the history of the country?
Your inconsequential comments only cements people’s perception of you – dead from the neck up.
MALAPROP France, you are just a repeating parrot. What you hear Lennox your BOSS say you just come spewing it out. You have no evidence of your accusations.
By the way, where have you heard the minority controls the majority?
Boss the majority are THE PEOPLE!
Like it or not the Airport is going to be built.. period.
Mark you, not by YOU ALL but by the WORLD BOSS… DOCTOR DOCTOR DOCTOR ROOSEVELT SKERRIT.
Put that in your damn cranium…. Jacka**!
Lol, you’re accusing someone of being brainless, and you are asking the most ludicrous question, quote “Do you agree that one foreigner should have exclusive access to billions of the people’s monies?” wallow in your pathetic foolishness, so sad, so is the rest of your comment.
Why are we even continuing with the airport? The next generation won’t thank us for it. The ” burden” will be too heavy
Ok driver it will be a burden. So what about the airport money that was taken when uwp was in power and never built. What about that burden on taxpayers
Just a set of wicked Dominicans. Why didn’t they not protest the building of the hospital at Marigot built under similar arrangement with CBI funds. The financial arrangement that the UWP made in 1998 for the airport construction was a disaster and left Dominica paying back a loan for an airport they never got.
You diehards of the corrupt emperor are backward looking. You live in the distorted past, driving in reverse.
A good and progressive government always tries to outperform their predecessors instead of blaming them for every conceivable ill in the country.
In this specific case, in Dominica, the DLP has been in power for twenty one (21) consecutive years but even the Choksi disaster they see it politically advantageous to implicate Mr. Linton and the UWP. But you know the saddest part of this, gullible, unthinking people like Anon and the other goons believe these OBESE LIES.
Dominica has some erudite people but too many dim-witted ones.
Look at yourself Mr. Ibo France, you continue to swallow all the garbage and lies that Lennox and the UWP feed you with without question.