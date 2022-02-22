Israel to open borders to unvaccinated visitors from March 1

CNN reports that Israel plans to open its borders to all visitors on March 1st no matter their vaccination status.

This is the first time since March 2020 that unvaccinated visitors will be allowed into the country. However, unvaccinated visitors will need negative PCR tests before takeoff and after landing in the country. This change comes after Israel has been estimated to have lost over 7.02 billion in revenue from Tourism since March 2020.

