Large scale action movie seeks crew on St. Kitts and Nevis

Paid production crew positions are available on large scale action movie set

ST. KITTS AND NEVIS — 2021 may feel like something straight out of a movie but now’s your chance to work on a motion picture set for 2022! Following his award-winning film Subnivean and critically-acclaimed film Crookery, filmmaker Jonathan Perry’s upcoming production is set to film in the Caribbean. The classified production under the pseudonym title Varuna will hire local crew in various film industry roles.

Ohio-native Jonathan Perry is best known for his 2019 film Subnivean, which garnered critical acclaim and was subsequently acquired by Amazon Prime Video for international distribution, making him the youngest director on any major streaming service at the age of 17. At the pandemic’s peak, 19-year-old Perry worked with government officials to create Crookery. The action movie is currently traveling the international festival circuit and gathering awards as the filmmaker initiates pre-production for his upcoming Caribbean movie. Perry is now a sophomore in college and working out of Santa Monica, California with Simple Films and Activision Blizzard as a lead writer and director of the hit game, Call of Duty. Last Year, he unveiled Muybridge Inc., a production company that will manufacture cinema engineering technology alongside his future films. With the growth of the company, Jonathan is producing a documentary short with Molly Smith who is a National Student Emmy Winner attending Yale University.

The live-action film Varuna, will be using the Caribbean waters to replicate poaching culture in the Andaman Sea and thus needs a larger production team to join. The motion picture is set for international theatrical release and will be filmed this May following all required pandemic safety measures. The application is virtual and submissions are being taken now. The production is seeking the following local crew to join the film production for full-time positions:

Associate Producer, any management experience, medium knowledge of scheduling, this person works with other producers on planning tasks.

2nd Assistant Director, any management experience, medium knowledge of scheduling, they make sure we are on-time and cast are where they need to be.

Set Medic, any medical experience.

Sound Mixer, has worked with music or sound recording.

1st & 2nd Assistant Camera, has camera equipment or has worked with cameras.

Gaffer, knows about lighting, they light the production.

Key grip, any building experience, supervise grip crews to mount, move, and construct movie rigging.

Production Designer, design experience, an artist or creative person.

Set Dresser, any management experience, design experience, they lead the set construction.

Prop Master, a handy person, craftsman, they make all the props used by characters. Making wooden tools and weapons.

Makeup Artist, any makeup experience, Halloween makeup experience or beauty makeover experience.

Costume Coordinator, fashion experience, sewing skills, makes all the character costumes.

VFX Supervisor, has worked with visual effects and computer graphics.

Production Assistant, no experience needed but physically fit to move items.

The Varuna production is calling all locals to spread the word because the film industry is presenting new opportunities for St. Kitts and Nevis residents. Local award-winning filmmaker Nigel ’Trucapo’ Lewis leads the Varuna directing department in saying, “Shooting films in Saint Kitts will make our nation a film destination. Movies will have tourists visit the filming locations even if the film represents a different setting. Film productions like Varuna, can enhance the destination image and increase the awareness of the host city.” The production is also making an economic impact by hiring an all-local cast and crew and buying production materials from local businesses.

If interested in any position or know anyone who is even broadly qualified, please text the word “Crew” to +1 419-967-5171 and you will receive a reply with further information. This is a 10-day full-time paid production, the production expects that locals can call of their workplace for just 10 days. Only current residents of St. Kitts And Nevis will be considered for the roles. The deadline to submit crew applications is April 5th, 11:59 PM EST.