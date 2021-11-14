LIVE from 10am: Grand Opening of Registe Bible Institute and Mental Health Counseling Centre in Pichelin

The Grand opening of the Independent Baptist Theology & Bible Institute and the Registe Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Services Center will be brought live on DNO from 10am on today Sunday 14th November 2021.
The new bible school and counseling centre are just the latest offering from Dr. Edmund Leroy Registe and his wife Michelle Registe.
Dr. Registe can be contacted via email at eregiste10@gmail.com and via mobile at 767 225 9527 to learn more about their services.
The Facebook live video link will be updated below (remember to refresh your browser):
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
2 Comments
So many damn doctors in the land yet Dominica sinking deeper into poorvery, immorality, lawlessness as if everyone is an uneducated fool. Dr Registe, Dr Vince Henderson, Dr Skerrit, Dr Darroux I I guess a real medical Dr, and don’t be surprised Anthony Hayden is a Dr before his right name too. Is a good thing neither Jesus nor Paul had doctorate behind their names yet, they shook the world, I think these doctors are inflicting more pain in the country as they all sit there and allow Dr Dr Skerrit to destroy the country with good help from them, I even fed up with that bible too because that’s the tool Skeet is using to inflict more corruption and some of his top associates are evangelist, pastors, bishop, priests, pastors wives, judges, magistrates that all use the Bible to take their oath. Man I believe in God with all of my heart and in his Son Jesus who died for my sins to save me.. I am really fed up with religion that’s good at teaching us to do every thing we shouldn’t do