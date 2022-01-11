LIVE NOW: Launch of Dominica Music Awards and announcement of nominees

The nominees in 47 categories will be announced live from 11am and the public will get the opportunity from the 11th – 20th of January to vote for the final winners. The voting will be done through the Creole Heart Beat website.
The Dominica Music Awards show is set for January 29th 2022. The live video link is available below:
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Dominica,
PLEASE be sure the video link of good quality. Too often DNO and others promise to livestream an event and people at home and abroad cannot watch it! Or if they can watch it, the quality is horrendous!
ADMIN: Thank you for your feedback. Take a look at the feed and let us know how you rate the quality.