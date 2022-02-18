LIVE: OECS Netball Series Day 6 (DOM vs SKN, SVG vs SLU)

Live netball action now on at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on day 6 of the OECS ECCB International Netball Series which is being held in Dominica. DNO is currently relaying the live streams of two matches which are now underway: Dominica vs St Kitts and Nevis and St Vincent and the Grenadines vs St. Lucia.
DNO, your only source for news that is iit - Independent. Immediate. Trusted.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.