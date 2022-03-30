LIVE on DNO from 10am march for peace, justice and prosperity

A peaceful march by organized by Atherton Martin entitled the “march for peace, justice and prosperity” will be carried live on DNO.
The video link will be provided below as soon as the live begins. If you don’t see the video after 10:00 a.m., try refreshing your page.
I listened to the Handbag boy, and if is one thing I can say is that his concern about all Dominicans leaving, we will be leaving it to the Chines!
This is a serious matter, Dominican’s need to stand firm against Roosevelt Skerrit, who is a puppet of of the Chines who are prepared to take over Dominica, that is why they have the largest Embassy in the world in Dominica.
Why should an embassy be fenced with an eight feet wall electrically wired with 800 volts of electricity?
People I am talking about an 800 volts electric fence designed to kill people, the slightest touch will kill any human or animal!
i am not against foreigners in our country Chines or other, but especially the Chines need to respect our native born!
The hate us as black people, the treat us like dogs when we visit China, and come to our country with their same discriminatory mentality, encouraged by Roosevelt!
Let there be a revolution!
So, Man-Dog, ds, Pinocchio long nose Clown, I am watching the protest as it takes place in Dominica. The instructions from Athie, is that the few people in participation should walk on the side walk.
Nevertheless, I the 22nd century, I a have not seen anything that remotely resembles sidewalk in a modern country. So, you upholders of corruption and thievery, where have all the passport money gone?
Roseau is in a dilapidated state, yet we here billions of passport money is unaccounted for, we heard billions of dollars are in the pocket of foreigners friends of the corrupted crook!
Looking at Dominica right now, how can you people support Roosevelt Skerrit!
Gary I am talking to you also, where are your conscience?
If Carbon send any of his goons to interfere with those people, both he and Roosevelt be held …………
That is why you are still talking and marching. Dominica is a peaceful country. There is justice, freedom, and prosperity in our country. Take a trip to North Korea, then you will find out the meaning of justice, freedom, and prosperity. Ah bet you Kim Jong Un would have taken good care of you. You would not have kept that public speaker microphone in your hands that long. It is sad when people cannot get their own way, they disrespect those above them and resort to violence.
Great spirits. Great energy.
I take note and give thanks that the police did not hinder de activity.
People got an opportunity to take a peaceful excercise.
This activity follows from and aligns with the spirit of our neg mawon ancestors!
De business community was well represented with just one inspiring voice from Harlem.
De outcome was beyond our expectations regardless of the fact that the numbers wasn’t in the thousands…… keep the fire blazing and spirits alive.
I wonder if Skerrit is in Dominica at this m