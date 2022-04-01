LIVE on DNO from 11:30 am walkthrough of newly renovated Supreme Court Registry, High Court and Registry of Lands

Dominica News Online - Friday, April 1st, 2022 at 10:11 AM
DNO to bring live coverage of media walkthrough of Supreme Court Registry, High Court and Registry of Lands. The tour will be led by the Hon Minister for National Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Rayburn Blackmoore who will be accompanied by the Permanent Secretary and the Registrars of the High Court and Titles.

Video will be provided below as soon as the live begins:

