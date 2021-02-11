Ministry of Education defends decision to cancel ‘come as you like’ in light of COVID-19

Acting Chief Education Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Blaize, is calling on principals across the island to cancel any plans which are in place to host the annual ‘come as you like’ which is typically held the Friday before the carnival holidays.
Dr. Blaize has said that a communique was sent to every school on the island earlier this week. However, despite this, some parents have said that they were not informed of the cancellation of the tradition and have already gone ahead and purchased costumes.
In defending the Ministry’s decision, Blaize stated, “We are doing everything to ensure that our students are safe. We have sent correspondence to schools a few days ago and we are well aware that the carnival activities are not on the cards this year and therefore what we have been advising the schools is that we don’t want the semblance of carnival at our schools.”
He explained that the memo sent reemphasized the issue of large crowds, close contact, costumes, masquerades, sensays, loud music, and other types of socialization, that would typically be the norm, on ‘come as you like’ day.
The acting Chief pointed out that allowing such activity could dangerously impact the gains that the country has been making in its fight against the global pandemic.
“We have to know what we want as a nation, especially seeing what’s happening in the neighboring territories in terms of the spread of COVID,” Dr. Blaize remarked.
“If we’re saying that we’re fighting against this virus we need to be united in the fight,” he declared. “What we’re advising schools is that we are not condoning this sort of social activity and the police have informed persons of that on several times.”
Dr. Blaize also indicated that schools have been given the go-ahead to have students dress down on Friday, e.i- casual wear, but said that they have been warned against staging any activities which will draw any public attention and to prevent members of the public coming to the school to observe or mingle with the students.
“If we don’t do it and we allow the students to go through that and there’s one case of COVID at the schools, then the Ministry of Education will be the ones held reliable. It’s like ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ and at the end of the day, we are in a system and there are structures in the system which have to be upheld and that is where the ministry of education on that,” the Acting Chief Education Officer said.
When questioned on the lateness of the notice, he stated that based on the government’s pronouncement of the cancellation of this year’s carnival, people should have been aware that all other carnival related activities would have also suffered the same fate.
“A decision has been taken as a nation and we all understand why and I think we need to embrace that decision and we need to unite in our fight and we’re remind schools, it sensible and if you think of it that we don’t want the semblance of carnival if our adults are not doing it then why should our students be doing it at school. It is just not right,” Dr. Blaize remarked.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
When there was all the activity on the Roseau promenade for christmas with the large crowd of people, was there covid 19 then?
Hmmmmm
Two wrongs don’t make a right.
That promenade activity was wrong, it should not have happened, but it was allowed and tolerated with no consequences for the organizer(s).
To allow this activity with the children would have been another wrong. It would just be putting them in harm’s way.
It would be wiser to investigate the promenade activity, charge and prosecute those involved, including participants, if charges can be brought.
Lunacy at its best in Dca. We can have Molly the BOOWICK keep all kinds of activities on the promenade, allow calypso show at old mill and open bacccanal in Grand Bay as the people see it fit but allowing the children to dress as the feel like for a day is too risky?
Dca is NOT a real because we keep wearing our ignorance like a badge of honor. What a bunch of BS!
Them man even cancel come as you like for school children that in class with each other EVERY DAY! Simply because it is a free up. Boy Bad mind is a hell of a thing. That is basically saying you can go to school with each other whole day. Classes, recess, sports, extra curricullas no problem. But because of covid-19 we cannot allow it children..“If we’re saying that we’re fighting against this virus we need to be united in the fight,”.
My people, is them kind of man that does hold the country and the thinking of our young people back based on their own minsconstrued sense of perceived reality. Feller you HAVE to b objective. This makes no sense. If thats the case close all schools. All you same man in the ministry of educate not saying ANYTHING!!! to the students of Goodwill school about going back to their own school grounds instead of over populating/ sharing the grammar school grounds. and you want to talk your NONSENSE about fighting against covid, so no free up for the…
You raise some very good points here. If they children are allowed to attend schools and mix everyday, why can’t they dress as they like for one day while they do the same things.
Unless dressing as they like day also entails some extra activities they would not be involved in on a daily basis.
Food for thought.
Hi there Dr. Blaize
Do you actually live in Dominica? Are you aware that even with Carnival being “cancelled” there is a Calypso Finals? There was a Calypso Semifinals? There was Stardom Tent and Monarch of the Tent?
Doc, do we have community spread of COVID in Dominica? Do we COVID under control? Doc during recess time at schools, are the crowds small?
Doc I think you should get a sensay and go have some fun with the kids.
I totally agree….thats double standard….u wont socially distance for the whole show also totally wear a mask for the whole show….it should be totally visual…that show should be absoluted cancelled …u are canceling come as u like in school…children are obeying much more than adults….so …no calypso show….
Jeffrey, while I support your decision it was made rather late and not clear enough otherwise parents and members of the public would not be commenting like that. Meanwhile we have calypso finals taking place with 199 people packed in at the Old Mill on Friday evening. That too is a government regulation I understand directed by the police who take their directions from the same goverment as you do. I do believe that at least we should be consistent, don’t you think? Our children listen and watch how the adults behave.
This makes absolutely no sense at all!!! What was main reason for this? What are you all trying to say? Covid can be spread only on come as you like day and not on a regular school day? I don’t get it.
There’s nothing called social distancing in schools. The students are in each other faces Monday to Friday. As a matter of fact less students come to school on that day. So I really don’t get it🤷🏽♀️
Gimme a freaking break. What nonsense is that? After parents have been spending time and money to get costumes and the kids looking forward, you all pull the plug at the 11th hour?
That is the opportunity to fuse the mask into costumes. Sorry but the ministry miss the boat.
That is the opportunity to fuse the mask into costumes.
I like this idea.
hope they cancel all the activities during the weekend and the calypso show tomorrow.
you cannot say cancel come as you like and then have have calypso show tomorrow which person will be attending and who say persons are going to stay for the entire time with a mask on. The health officials should consider this one,
I second that. I bet he the Blaize himself want to go old mill.
I don’t get the concerns about “come as you like”. The only thing different in come as you like and last friday is the cloths you wearing. The children still in each other faces 24/7. Yes mask supposed to be worn, but you really think 75 teachers can make sure 300 students keep a mask on on their face?
I have to put on a mask to go inside fresh market, but before I pass the shelf with the apples, I running into 3 people with mask on their chin. So why you acting like the schools are “safe havens” and “come as you like” can break that…