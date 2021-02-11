Ministry of Education defends decision to cancel ‘come as you like’ in light of COVID-19

Acting Chief Education Officer, Dr. Jeffrey Blaize, is calling on principals across the island to cancel any plans which are in place to host the annual ‘come as you like’ which is typically held the Friday before the carnival holidays.

Dr. Blaize has said that a communique was sent to every school on the island earlier this week. However, despite this, some parents have said that they were not informed of the cancellation of the tradition and have already gone ahead and purchased costumes.

In defending the Ministry’s decision, Blaize stated, “We are doing everything to ensure that our students are safe. We have sent correspondence to schools a few days ago and we are well aware that the carnival activities are not on the cards this year and therefore what we have been advising the schools is that we don’t want the semblance of carnival at our schools.”

He explained that the memo sent reemphasized the issue of large crowds, close contact, costumes, masquerades, sensays, loud music, and other types of socialization, that would typically be the norm, on ‘come as you like’ day.

The acting Chief pointed out that allowing such activity could dangerously impact the gains that the country has been making in its fight against the global pandemic.

“We have to know what we want as a nation, especially seeing what’s happening in the neighboring territories in terms of the spread of COVID,” Dr. Blaize remarked.

“If we’re saying that we’re fighting against this virus we need to be united in the fight,” he declared. “What we’re advising schools is that we are not condoning this sort of social activity and the police have informed persons of that on several times.”

Dr. Blaize also indicated that schools have been given the go-ahead to have students dress down on Friday, e.i- casual wear, but said that they have been warned against staging any activities which will draw any public attention and to prevent members of the public coming to the school to observe or mingle with the students.

“If we don’t do it and we allow the students to go through that and there’s one case of COVID at the schools, then the Ministry of Education will be the ones held reliable. It’s like ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’ and at the end of the day, we are in a system and there are structures in the system which have to be upheld and that is where the ministry of education on that,” the Acting Chief Education Officer said.

When questioned on the lateness of the notice, he stated that based on the government’s pronouncement of the cancellation of this year’s carnival, people should have been aware that all other carnival related activities would have also suffered the same fate.

“A decision has been taken as a nation and we all understand why and I think we need to embrace that decision and we need to unite in our fight and we’re remind schools, it sensible and if you think of it that we don’t want the semblance of carnival if our adults are not doing it then why should our students be doing it at school. It is just not right,” Dr. Blaize remarked.