NEW MUSIC: Dominican Reggae Artist Fingee releases “GIVE AND YOU WILL GET”

Music comes natural to reggae artist Garner “Fingee” Fingal, so naturally the time is right to release what he’s been working on. His new single “Give and You Will Get” talks about how helping your fellow man is the best way to feel blessed. The song is available now in all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal, and more. The official video is also available on the prestigious YouTube channel REGGAEVILLE (www.reggaeville.com).This is Fingee’s second release after his first 2020 single, “Vote them out,” a politically charged song aimed at corrupt politicians that are only interested in their own greed.

You can find all his SOCIAL MEDIA links on his website, www.fingeemusic.com. We hope you like it.